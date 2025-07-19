Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

If you've ever been concerned about your caffeinated soda intake, or thought that you might be Diet Coke's Biggest Fan, you may need to rethink both of those takes after you see this viral video.
TikToker @anniebogart gave a shout out to all of the Diet Coke fans and instructed the non-fans to scroll on while she explained her experiment for the past month that worked a little too well.
Her boss at the company where she works already knows that he drinks a lot of Diet Coke, but Annie was curious to see how much he drinks in one month's time, so she proceeded to collect all of his finished cans.
The result at the end of the month was an astonishing number of cans consumed by one person, but that isn't even the worst part.
As the final gut punch, Annie pointed out that her boss only appeared in the office two or three days per week while he was doing on-site visits, meaning that he drank all of these cans not in a traditional 30-day or 31-day month, but in as few as 8 to 12 days.
She asked in the caption:
"Should I be scared?"
You can watch the video here:
@anniebogart
I genuinely fear he needs a doctor #dietcoke
Some fellow TikTokers were genuinely concerned for Annie's boss' health and wellbeing.
And honestly, who could blame them? While soda is delicious and enjoyable to drink for many of us, it's high in sugar and calories. Even a Diet Coke has "empty calories" that don't contribute meaningfully to the body's functioning, and just the sheer amount of aspartame the TikToker's boss is consuming by drinking the diet version is a valid call for concern.
@anniebogart/TikTok
Other fellow Diet Coke fans quipped that they saw nothing wrong with the amount of consumed soda shown in the video.
Coffee drinkers often don't catch the same flak for their caffeine-drinking habits as those who drink soda and energy drinks, likely because what they're drinking is contained in a can. But this puts into perspective what a very occasional soda drinker versus a regular drinker versus the most committed drinker actually look like.
Some offered advice, from what to do with the cans to possible medical advice.
At the end of the day, it's all about balance. Drinking Diet Coke is fine, but drinking this amount, especially if this is consistent with an average month's amount, could be cause for concern in the long term, not just for the boss's physical and mental health, but also due to the cost of the drinks, and of course, the environmental impact of production and recycling.
Annie hasn't shared a follow-up video or her boss' reaction to the experiment, but hopefully this will put a realistic number in his mind for what he has already admitted to his employees is a lot of diet cola.
And if you've ever wondered if you were drinking too much soda, perhaps try this experiment for yourself and see how you fare!