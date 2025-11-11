Skip to content

Teen Breaks Down In Tears While Pleading With City Council To Do Something About ICE Raids

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

Sydney Sweeney channels boxer Christy Martin
Black Bear Pictures

After Christy, embattled actor Sydney Sweeney's biopic about former boxer Christy Martin, debuted with just $1.3 million in its opening weekend, Sweeney spoke out on Instagram to credit the film as a success due to its messaging about domestic violence.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 11, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Sydney Sweeney can land a punch, but maybe not at the box office. Her latest film, Christy, a biopic about trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, landed a hard blow but barely connected with the audience, opening to a paltry $1.3 million.

That’s not just a loss; it’s a technical knockout in the “worst wide release openings ever” category, according to Box Office Mojo. For films debuting in over 2,000 theaters, Christy ranks at No. 12 overall and No. 9 when excluding rereleases.

This follows the actress’s post-Euphoria hot streak with Anyone But You, her rom-com opposite Glen Powell, which turned her into a meme-worthy Hollywood darling.

But box office darling? Not so much.

Sweeney, 28, took to Instagram with a heartfelt defense that might as well have come with a side of soft lighting and a Florence + The Machine soundtrack:

“I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film [director] david [Michôd] made. proud of the story we told.”

The film chronicles the rise and trauma of Christy Martin, the first female boxer signed by Don King, portrayed by Sweeney with enough grit to earn a few method bruises. But even with all that muscle and a producing credit via her Fifty-Fifty Films banner, audiences weren’t biting.

Sweeney doubled down:

“So yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

You can view the controversial post here:

It’s a noble sentiment, though critics might note that art without numbers usually means investors without returns. Still, she’s not wrong that Christy isn’t alone in its stumble. Recent biopics like Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine and Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman also barely made a dent.

Boxing movies are proving a tough sell in 2025; even Ryan Destiny’s The Fire Inside only managed a modest run. And yes, Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby once went the distance, but that was 20 years, three Oscars, and zero Instagram controversies ago.

Sweeney’s reputation, however, has taken a few more hits than her character did in the ring. Her crime comedy Americana grossed less than $500,000 on a $9 million budget; Ron Howard’s Eden flopped harder than a missed jab; and then came the ad.

That would be the now-infamous American Eagle campaign, which described Sweeney as having “good genes,” a slogan critics called “eugenics-coded” and “weirdly alt-right chic.”

When asked about the backlash in a GQ interview last week, Sweeney gave an answer that could generously be described as, well, a non-answer:

“I did a jean ad. … I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Nothing says damage control like doubling down on denim.

Asked whether she worries about the American Eagle campaign or other controversies causing people not to attend her movies, Sweeney maintained that she would not let those kinds of reactions impact her.

She replied:

"If somebody is closed off—because of something they read online—to a powerful story like Christy, then I hope that something else can open their eyes to being open to art and being open to learning, and I’m not going to be affected by that."

This girl’s vibe is very much “it’s not the movie that failed, it’s society.”

You can view the awkward interview here:

- YouTubeGQ

Unfortunately, the internet disagreed. The clip went viral for all the wrong reasons, and even her Euphoria co-star Zendaya reportedly refused to do joint press afterward.

Meanwhile, actress Aimee Lou Wood commented a vomiting emoji under the interview video, musician SZA liked a scathing critique, and content creator Jupiter Baal accused Sweeney of “knowing exactly what she was doing.”

Sweeney’s Instagram defense post sparked its own round of digital chaos:

@girliesogrooovy/Instagram

@albiefb/Instagram

@mold3.2/Instagram

@valeorrca10/Instagram

@tr2119/Instagram

@daysha_hinojosa/Instagram

@empowhersisterhood/Instagram

@mulholland_drive_by/Instagram

@diorsb3lla/Instagram

@touchofgray5/Instagram

@chelyjauregui10/Instagram

@americaneagle/Instagram

Then, just when it seemed the pile-on was winding down, Ruby Rose yes, OG Batwoman—entered the ring. The Orange Is the New Black actress claimed she had auditioned for the Christy role before it went to Sweeney.

Rose posted a knockout of her own on Threads:

View on Threads

So, is Christy’s box office collapse a casualty of low interest in sports biopics, or of Sweeney’s increasingly bruised public image? Hard to say. But one thing’s sure: when Sydney Sweeney said she was making an impact, she wasn’t wrong. It just might not have been the kind she had in mind.

Now taking bets on when she’ll finally disable the comments, because even a heavyweight can only dodge punches for so long.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Photos Of Trump 'Working Through The Weekend' Dragged After People Notice Bonkers Detail

Oscar Isaac
Celebrities

Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Randy Rainbow
Political News

Randy Rainbow Skewers 'Phony' Trump With Brutally Hilarious 'Pink Pony Club' Parody Video

Millie Bobby Brown
Trending

Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Glenn Close
Edward Berthelot/WireImage

Glenn Close Offers Hilarious Reaction After 'All's Fair' Is Met With Abysmal Reviews From Critics

Well, Disney+ and Hulu's new Ryan Murphy series All's Fair hasn't exactly gone according to plan, garnering some of the worst reviews in the history of television.

And star Glenn Close had a perfect response to the critics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man in MAGA hat
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

MAGA Fan Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging That His Mom Can't Afford Thanksgiving Without SNAP

MAGA Threads user @chandlerparry went viral after he tried to pin the blame on Democrats for his mother not being able to afford Thanksgiving this year due to the pause on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, only to be swiftly corrected over who actually caused the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The loss of SNAP is a result of the Trump administration's failure to spend contingency funds to feed people on the program, a decision that is resulting in a nationwide hunger crisis impacting millions of families.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsom Offers Scathing One-Word Response To 8 Democrats Who Caved And Voted With GOP To End Shutdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the eight Democratic Senators who voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown by advancing a spending deal that notably omits an extension of expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Under the current agreement, the enhanced subsidies would expire, though senators would have the option to revisit the issue later in the year. Supporters of the compromise say that deferring the vote was the only viable path forward, as many Republicans refused to discuss the subsidies until the government reopened.

Keep ReadingShow less
artificial intelligence
Aidin Geranre on Unsplash

People Reveal How They Lost Their Jobs To Artificial Intelligence

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) dates back thousands of years with ancient myths. Later, inventors would create automatons that moved independently through the use of gears, cogs, and springs.

But for a long time, the idea of an artificial brain was relegated to science fiction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

President Donald Trump was called out after he shared an article headline about former President Barack Obama—without realizing it came from a satirical news site published nearly nine months earlier.

The post came from the Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website, claiming that Obama is making millions in "royalties" from Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The piece from the site makes the specific false claim that the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had stopped paying Obama $2.6 million a year in "royalties associated with Obamacare."

Keep ReadingShow less