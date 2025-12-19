Skip to content

People Break Down The Greatest Comeback Stories They've Ever Heard

AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; JD Vance
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

After recent polling suggested that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could beat Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election, she was asked by a reporter if she agreed—and her response is everything.

Dec 19, 2025
New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had quite the response to recent polling that suggested she could beat Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election.

A new poll from The Argument/Verasight shows Ocasio-Cortez narrowly edging out Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup, with 51 percent of respondents backing her and 49 percent supporting him.

The survey was conducted December 5–11 among 1,521 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points, placing the contest within statistical reach for either candidate.

The findings come as other polling suggests growing enthusiasm for Ocasio-Cortez among younger Democrats. A recent Yale Youth Poll found her leading the field in a hypothetical 2028 Democratic primary, outpacing figures such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom by double digits.

Ocasio-Cortez even drew attention to the The Argument/Verasight poll herself when she—only commenting "Bloop!"—shared it with her social media followers.

The poll results prompted Pablo Manríquez, the editor of Migrant Insider, to ask for her thoughts:

“Do you think you could beat JD Vance in a head-to-head race for president, as polling suggests, in 2028?”

Ocasio-Cortez laughed and said the following before entering a waiting car:

“Listen, these polls, like, three years out, are, you know, they are what they are. But the let record show I would stomp him. I would stomp him!"

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People couldn't get enough of her reaction.


And hey, Manríquez himself agreed:

"Note: I have EXTENSIVELY covered both AOC and Vance since they got to Washington DC ... more than any other reporter — and she would totally stomp him."

You can see his post below.

Vance would definitely have an uphill battle come 2028—especially since recent polling results show how fatigued voters are with President Donald Trump and his administration.

Emerson College Polling’s final national survey of 2025 shows Trump ending the year with 41 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval. These results are almost identical to the results recorded in November. The numbers mark a complete reversal from his inauguration, when 49 percent of voters approved of his performance and 41 percent disapproved.

We wonder if Vance is now having some regrets about attaching his horse to that cart.

Screenshots from @cortneygetsfit's TikTok video
Stay-At-Home Mom Offers Dire Warning For Other Moms After Husband Suddenly Files For Divorce

Close-up shot of a man's hands opening his empty wallet.
People Reveal The 'Poor Person Hacks' They Picked Up That They Still Use Today

Shot of a loving couple smiling and holding one another.
People Explain Which Unusual 'I Need This In A Partner' Traits They Refuse To Negotiate On

Gavin Newsom; Presidential Walk of Fame
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Rips Trump After White House Adds Petty Plaques Under 'Presidential Walk Of Fame' Photos

