MTG Brands Trump Administration As 'Sick F—king Liars' In Blistering Tweet After Iran Attacks

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned President Donald Trump's administration in a series of tweets after Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission is to destroy Iran’s missiles, production capacity, navy and security infrastructure and ensure it never develops nuclear weapons. But what comes after those goals are met remains unclear. Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."

Greene wrote the following in a since-deleted post on X:

"“The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f**king liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.”

You can see her post below.

@FmrRepMTG/X

In a follow-up, Greene argued that the administration had betrayed its campaign pledge of “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change,” noting that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their allies promised to put “America FIRST.”

She said her generation had been “let down, abused, and used” by endless conflicts that left “thousands and thousands” dead or wounded, and warned that younger Americans were being “abandoned.” Greene skeptically invoked the justification of “freeing the Iranian people,” adding a dismissive “Please.”

She added:

"There are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves. But Iran is on the verge of having nuclear weapons. Yeah sure. We have been spoon fed that line for decades and Trump told us all that his bombing this past summer completely wiped it all out. It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last."

"But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more. We thought the victory won in 2024 would be finally time to put America First. And we thought that meant the common American man and woman and their children. Not the elites. America has suffered and they don’t even care."

"Hundreds of thousands of American small business owners lost their hard earned businesses during tyrannical covid lockdowns, that by the way, started under Trump with 15 days to slow the spread and continued under Biden and Democrats. There is no difference between them."

"Vaccine injuries, deaths, delays and loss in our tax payer funded education, record high suicides, record high Big Pharma profits and ZERO accountability for anyone from the MAGA America First administration as they run off to start wars and the board of peace at the same time. Create the crisis and the solution simultaneously and then build condos to profit. MAGA!"

"For years we demanded to release the Epstein files, demanding transparency and justice for thousands of victims, women and children, by the richest most powerful men in the world and we had to fight Trump himself to do it, even after we all campaigned on it."

"And not a single person has been arrested and likely won’t be, no accountability, no justice. Instead, we get a war with Iran on behalf of Israel that will succeed in regime in Iran."

Greene denounced the conflict with Iran as “another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change,” repeatedly asking “For what?” She argued it would not ease inflation she blamed on “BOTH Democrats AND Republicans,” nor make health care or housing more affordable, stop AI job loss, or address addiction and mental health crises.

In her framing, war would do “nothing to help American families stay together and survive,” portraying it as detached from Americans’ everyday struggles:

"Does it lower our inflation that our government caused? Caused by BOTH Democrats AND Republicans with their decades of corrupt government spending that has enslaved us all in nearly $40 Trillion in debt and reduced the value of our dollar to nothing. No, war with Iran does not lower inflation and make cost of living affordable."

"Does war with Iran fix our healthcare system and make health insurance affordable for Americans?? No war with Iran does not do that and the MAGA admin and Republicans aren’t even working on it in any serious way at all. Does war with Iran stop AI from replacing your job? Nope."

"Does war with Iran help you to be able to afford to buy a home? No, but you’ll see TikTok videos of nice penthouses when Gaza is rebuilt. Does war with Iran help the mental health crisis in America or help the drug addiction pandemic in America? Nope."

"Does war with Iran do anything to help American families stay together and survive? No, not at all."

Greene pointed to reports that bombs from Israel killed “approximately 40 innocent girls, school children,” linking that claim to what she described as thousands of children killed in Gaza, adding:

"Since they won’t solve America’s problems clearly they don’t care about our kids either. Now, America is going to be force fed and gas lighted all the 'noble' reasons the American 'Peace' President and Pro-Peace administration had to go to war once again this year, after being in power for only a year. Head-spinning, but maga."

You can see her post below.

Others have also condemned the Trump administration's actions even while acknowledging that Greene was once a die-hard MAGA supporter who voted for the man who has thrown the country into yet another war in the Middle East.





Once a prominent ally of Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.

In December, she likened Trump to "evil people" after the Department of Justice released thousands of new Epstein files documents, many of which included references to Trump, who has for months pushed back against efforts to make the files public.

Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

In January, she accused the Trump administration of violating "America First" principles in its decision to invade Venezuela, a move she said is aimed at securing control over Venezuelan oil supplies. Greene argued the administration moved ahead with the plan to oust dictator Nicolás Maduro to ensure stability ahead of a likely future regime-change war with Iran.

Now that Iran has already been attacked—and that the administration concedes more Americans will die as the conflict continues—Greene's remarks clearly hit the bullseye.