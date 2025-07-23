Skip to content

Jeff Daniels Explains Everything Americans Have Lost By Electing Trump In Spot-On Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RFK Jr. Dragged For His Bonkers Choice Of Hiking Attire In Intense Arizona Heat

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared a photo with his son Finn after hiking up Camelback Mountain in Arizona—but people couldn't help but notice Kennedy's bizarre choice of hiking attire.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 23, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

It seems like the parasitic worm found in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain forgot to remind him how to dress appropriately in 100-degree Arizona heat.

That, of course, didn’t stop the internet from literally grilling the current U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary for his sweaty shirt and denim jeans ensemble.

In an X post last weekend, RFK Jr. shared a photo at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix with his son, William Finbar “Finn” Kennedy:

RFK Jr. has six children, with Finn being the youngest from Kennedy’s second marriage to Mary Richardson Kennedy. As one of the more private members of the Kennedy family, Finn earned a degree in biology from Brown University and is known to participate in swimming and Ironman competitions.

In April, Kennedy even joined his son in this year’s Ironman championship in The Woodlands, Texas… dressed in denim jeans. Does RFK Jr. not own a pair of running shorts?

You can watch the awkward father-son racing video below:

  - YouTubeNew York Post/YouTube

So, it’s no surprise that the inappropriately dressed Kennedy tackled a steep and difficult 2.6-mile trail that the Phoenix Fire Department warns not to walk between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to high heat warnings. On the day Kennedy and his son visited, the highest temperature reached 107 degrees, with a low of 87 degrees.

47-year-old fitness trainer Kyle Herrig was descending the Echo Canyon Trail when he spotted the health secretary and saw Kennedy's signature t-shirt and jeans.

Herrig, who thanked Kennedy for his work and took a selfie with him, told the Arizona Republic:

“I glanced at him, and was like, ‘You're going old school today, huh? Rocking the blue jeans. He said, ‘Yeah, that was a bad idea.’”

Meteorologist Tom Frieders from the National Weather Service Warning Coordination provided the following advice to aspiring, non-jean-wearing hikers:

“There's still a moderate heat risk, which means that it can be impactful, even fatal, if necessary precautions aren't taken."
"Any time temperatures are above 100 degrees, for sure, you need to definitely stay hydrated, and we still try to tell people to do those outdoor activities earlier on in the day when it's not as hot.”

Kennedy has also been known to wear jeans while working out, and according to The New York Times, it helps project an image of a “brawny man” for his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

Mimicking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, the MAHA commission aims to promote healthy (and sweaty) lifestyles, reduce harmful environmental toxins like artificial sweeteners, improve access to quality healthcare, and prioritize misinformation over scientific research with anti-vaccine initiatives.

Kennedy promoted the HHS campaign in Arizona’s state capitol in April, where he rallied against using SNAP and food stamps for sugary soft drinks.

You can watch the news coverage below, in which he's wearing a regular gray suit:

  - YouTube12News/YouTube

But is RFK Jr.’s MAHA making America healthier, or is it making America uncomfortable, like his jeans?

In an article published last month by Senior Fellow Donald Berwick, the Center for American Progress highlighted how the Trump Administration’s RFK Jr.-approved initiatives have actually made America sicker: 

“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy can preach all they want about making us healthy again, but their rhetoric is no substitute for facts."
"The right way to 'Make America Healthy Again' is to invest in the infrastructure, programs, and priorities that we know, based on scientific evidence, will actually improve health—the very same ones that the Trump administration seems intent on destroying.”

According to a Pew Research poll released on June 5th, most Americans strongly disapprove of Kennedy’s performance as health secretary as we enter day 184 since Trump took office for his second term.

Needless to say, X users had plenty to say about Kennedy’s ill-advised attire:

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Located 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix, Camelback Mountain hosts Arizona’s desert wildlife, including the desert tortoise, Chuckwalla lizard, cottontail rabbits, and rattlesnakes. Adventurers can explore the trails after 5:00 PM and prepare for a climb of 1,420 feet to a summit that resembles a camel’s back, offering a panoramic view of the city.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.visitphoenix.com/sonoran-desert/parks/camelback-mountain/

Latest News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner; The Producer with Liz
Celebrities

PBS Kids Shares Poignant Tribute To 'Magic School Bus' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

Donald Trump Jr.; Barack Obama; JD Vance
Political News

Don Jr. Dragged After Sharing Anti-Obama Meme That Mocks JD Vance Too

Doug Burgum
Political News

Secretary Of The Interior's Expression During Fox News Interview About Alcatraz Has The Internet Howling

A pair of hands pulling money out of a wallet
Trending

'Normal' Money Habits That Actually Ruin People Financially

More from Trending

Is Severance’s Adam Scott the next Michael Scott?
"Severance" Apple TV+; "The Office" NBC

Fans Spot 'Severance' Costume Similarities To 'The Office'

Are the characters from Severance getting fashion advice from The Office?

According to some social media sleuths, the costumes from the Apple TV series closely resemble those worn by Pam Beesly and Dwight Schrute in NBC's mockumentary series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images; @davidbeckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham Offers Hilariously Brutal Reaction To David Beckham's Awkward Haircut Mishap

If your spouse doesn't mess with you when you make a silly mistake, are you even married?

Well, David and Victoria Beckham clearly are, because when David had a recent little mishap, not only did Victoria not let it slide, she also recorded a video of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adrienne Jones-McCallister and Keith Jones; Adrienne Jones-McCallister with News 12
News 12/YouTube

Woman Tearfully Describes Horrifying Moment Her Husband Was Sucked Into MRI Machine

Adrienne Jones-McCallister from Long Island shared a tearful TikTok video, recounting the events that led up to the death of her husband, Keith Jones, by way of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

The couple went to Nassau Open MRI in Westbury on Long Island so that Jones-McCallister could get an MRI done on her knee. When she attempted to stand, she needed assistance, and called for her husband.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Carrigan
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

'Superman' Star Opens Up About Cruel Comments After He Started Losing His Hair To Alopecia

Looks and attractiveness are not everything, but certain industries, like the film industry, sure like to pretend that they are.

Anthony Carrigan has been open about his diagnosis with alopecia areata, which is a condition that causes extreme hair loss. He was originally diagnosed with the condition when he was three and tried to hide it for a long time.

Keep ReadingShow less