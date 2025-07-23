RFK Jr. Dragged For His Bonkers Choice Of Hiking Attire In Intense Arizona Heat

It seems like the parasitic worm found in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain forgot to remind him how to dress appropriately in 100-degree Arizona heat.

That, of course, didn’t stop the internet from literally grilling the current U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary for his sweaty shirt and denim jeans ensemble.

In an X post last weekend, RFK Jr. shared a photo at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix with his son, William Finbar “Finn” Kennedy:

With Finn atop Camelback in Phoenix this morning. pic.twitter.com/ANl7OKnBiR

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 19, 2025

RFK Jr. has six children , with Finn being the youngest from Kennedy’s second marriage to Mary Richardson Kennedy. As one of the more private members of the Kennedy family, Finn earned a degree in biology from Brown University and is known to participate in swimming and Ironman competitions.

In April, Kennedy even joined his son in this year’s Ironman championship in The Woodlands, Texas… dressed in denim jeans. Does RFK Jr. not own a pair of running shorts?

You can watch the awkward father-son racing video below:

So, it’s no surprise that the inappropriately dressed Kennedy tackled a steep and difficult 2.6-mile trail that the Phoenix Fire Department warns not to walk between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to high heat warnings. On the day Kennedy and his son visited, the highest temperature reached 107 degrees, with a low of 87 degrees.

47-year-old fitness trainer Kyle Herrig was descending the Echo Canyon Trail when he spotted the health secretary and saw Kennedy's signature t-shirt and jeans.

Herrig, who thanked Kennedy for his work and took a selfie with him, told the Arizona Republic :

“I glanced at him, and was like, ‘You're going old school today, huh? Rocking the blue jeans. He said, ‘Yeah, that was a bad idea.’”

Meteorologist Tom Frieders from the National Weather Service Warning Coordination provided the following advice to aspiring, non-jean-wearing hikers:

“There's still a moderate heat risk, which means that it can be impactful, even fatal, if necessary precautions aren't taken."

"Any time temperatures are above 100 degrees, for sure, you need to definitely stay hydrated, and we still try to tell people to do those outdoor activities earlier on in the day when it's not as hot.”

Kennedy has also been known to wear jeans while working out, and according to The New York Times , it helps project an image of a “brawny man” for his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

Mimicking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, the MAHA commission aims to promote healthy (and sweaty) lifestyles, reduce harmful environmental toxins like artificial sweeteners, improve access to quality healthcare, and prioritize misinformation over scientific research with anti-vaccine initiatives.

Kennedy promoted the HHS campaign in Arizona’s state capitol in April, where he rallied against using SNAP and food stamps for sugary soft drinks.

You can watch the news coverage below, in which he's wearing a regular gray suit:

But is RFK Jr.’s MAHA making America healthier, or is it making America uncomfortable, like his jeans?

In an article published last month by Senior Fellow Donald Berwick , the Center for American Progress highlighted how the Trump Administration’s RFK Jr.-approved initiatives have actually made America sicker:

“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy can preach all they want about making us healthy again, but their rhetoric is no substitute for facts."

"The right way to 'Make America Healthy Again' is to invest in the infrastructure, programs, and priorities that we know, based on scientific evidence, will actually improve health—the very same ones that the Trump administration seems intent on destroying.”

According to a Pew Research poll released on June 5th, most Americans strongly disapprove of Kennedy’s performance as health secretary as we enter day 184 since Trump took office for his second term.

Located 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix, Camelback Mountain hosts Arizona’s desert wildlife, including the desert tortoise, Chuckwalla lizard, cottontail rabbits, and rattlesnakes. Adventurers can explore the trails after 5:00 PM and prepare for a climb of 1,420 feet to a summit that resembles a camel’s back, offering a panoramic view of the city.