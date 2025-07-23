PBS Kids Shares Poignant Tribute To 'Magic School Bus' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

On Monday, the world learned actor, poet, and Grammy-winning musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner had died the day before while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Warner drowned in the ocean after being caught in a rip tide.
Tributes soon poured in, and among them was one from a program that many people may not have associated with Warner, but kids who grew up with Ms. Frizzle and the kids on The Magic School Bus would recognize.
PBS Kids shared a post captioned:
"'We’ve got the facts now—go explore'."
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. As the voice of The Producer on The Magic School Bus, his legacy will continue to inspire learning, imagination, and joy."
Malcolm-Jamal Warner voiced The Producer, the main host of the "Is This the Magic School Bus?" segment, throughout the original four seasons of The Magic School Bus, beginning in 1994
The Producer took phone calls from kids to talk about the day's episode, providing a way to explain some of the science or point out extra information left out of an episode. The Producer shared the screen with his constant companion, Liz the lizard, a tie to The Magic School Bus portion of the show.
Warner not only voiced The Producer, but he was an executive producer of the show.
Best known for his role as Theo Huxtable, a part he began at age 14, on the '80s hit sitcom The Cosby Show, Warner had many other talents, working in front of and behind the camera.
In 2015 Warner won the Traditional R&B Performance Grammy for his song "Jesus Children." In 2023, he was nominated for a second Grammy, this time in the category Spoken Word Poetry Album, for his album Hiding In Plain View.
The impact Warner had was reflected in the tributes he received from his colleagues and friends.
Warner was 54. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Rest In Peace, sir. You will be missed.