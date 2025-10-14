5th Grade Teacher's Homework Packet About Charlie Kirk Has Parents Outraged

The continued deification—extreme form of veneration or idolization—of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk has reached 5th grade classrooms, or so it seems if a recent TikTok video is to be believed.
TikTok user @neeltheillest shared what they claimed was a child's homework assignment from an unnamed teacher at an unnamed elementary school in the Los Angeles area according to a hashtag on the post.
The video doesn’t make it clear if the child is his son, another family member, an unrelated household member, or a neighbor, but many assumed they were father and son.
Whether the homework assignment is authentic or not, it certainly garnered attention with over 6 million views and 43k comments.
The clip was captioned:
"The homework theyre giving 5th grade kids in elementary school. 'The Life Of Charlie Kirk'"
@neeltheillest
The homework theyre giving 5th grade kids in elementary school. 'The Life Of Charlie Kirk' #Charliekirk #emotional #losangeles #school #homework
An unseen man, assumed to be Neeltheillest, flips through a packet of papers about Kirk. As he does, he asks the child how the teacher acted when handing out the assignment.
The child replies:
"She was sad."
The six-page leaflet, which included a biography, asks students questions about Kirk’s ideology, the importance of religion to him, and to describe his legacy.
People had strong reactions to the possibility this was a real school assignment.
No further video has been posted on the subject by Neeltheillest, nor has any school or teacher been identified, leading some to conclude the video was a hoax posted to garner attention.
Whatever the case, after the exploitation of Kirk’s death by the Trump administration to distract from his Jeffrey Epstein issues and his MAGA minions latching onto Kirk as the MAGA martyr, the assignment seemed completely plausible to many online.