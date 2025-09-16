Skip to content

Trump Adviser Gets Epic Reminder After Claiming The Left Went After Him Like They Did Charlie Kirk

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vance Claims Kirk Never Insulted Black Women's 'Brain Processing Power'—And Here Come The Receipts

JD Vance; Charlie Kirk
Real America's Voice

While serving as host for Charlie Kirk's podcast on Monday, Vice President JD Vance claimed a columnist who was fired from The Washington Post quoted Kirk with words about Black women that he "never uttered"—but video of Kirk directly contradicts his claim.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 16, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance served as host of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's podcast this week and was called out after claiming Kirk "never uttered" words about the "brain processing power" of Black women—even though Kirk said as much in 2023.

Vance made the claim after Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah—a Black woman—said she was dismissed from the paper following social media posts on gun control and race after Kirk’s assassination.

Attiah said the Post fired her after 11 years for “speaking out against political violence, racial double standards, and America’s apathy toward guns." In a Substack post, she said:

"[The Post] accused “my measured Bluesky posts of being ‘unacceptable,' ‘gross misconduct’ and of endangering the physical safety of colleagues – charges without evidence, which I reject completely as false."
“They rushed to fire me without even a conversation. This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold.”

One of Kirk's remarks that Attiah highlighted was one he made on a July 2023 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show:

"If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists."
"Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously."

But Vance denied Kirk ever said that during an appearance discussing Attiah's dismissal:

"The writer accuses Charlie of saying, and I quote, 'Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously.' But if you go and watch the clip, the very clip she links to, you realize he never said anything like that."
"He never uttered those words."

You can hear what Vance said and hear Kirk's remarks on record in the video below.

Vance was swiftly called out.



Attiah’s position was seen as vulnerable after disputes with Post opinion editor Adam O’Neal, who has reportedly offered buyouts to writers whose work doesn’t align with the paper’s editorial direction under billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

Bezos’s company, Amazon, donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration fund, and the Post opted not to endorse a candidate in the November election Trump ultimately won, despite its editorial board having earlier voted to back Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Attiah said she “was the last remaining Black full-time opinion columnist” at the Post, adding that Washington, D.C., "one of the nation’s most diverse regions…no longer has a paper that reflects the people it serves." She said her firing is “part of a broader purge of Black voices from academia, business, government, and media."

The Washington Post guild said that in firing Attiah, the paper "not only flagrantly disregarded standard disciplinary processes, it also undermined its own mandate to be a champion of free speech."

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Swiftly Fact-Checked After Making Bonkers Claim About How Many Americans Died From Drugs Last Year

A woman's hand hold up a pink paper constructed heart that is on fire.
Trending

People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons They Stopped Hooking Up With Someone

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Emmy winner, with a golden “Lucky Duck” gift from his idol Jake Gyllenhaal.
Celebrities

Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises Fan

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

More from News/political-news

A TikToker’s “husband-packed lunch” of cookies, stale snacks, leftovers, and dog food has gone viral.
@kaitlynnjb/TikTok

Teacher's Lunch Sparks Debate

Cookies, pretzels, an apple, leftover Chipotle… and dog food. That’s what TikToker @kaitlynnjb revealed her husband “lovingly” packed when she forgot her lunch at home because nothing says romance like pairing Milano cookies with Kibbles ’n Bits.

And no, folks, the TikToker is not a golden retriever; she’s a teacher who thought she was sharing a lighthearted story-time about her husband’s “lunch delivery.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Austin Calo from a TikTok Video.
Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients
@austincalo/TikTok

Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients

It's safe to say that Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, have lived through a fairly tumultuous time in this world.

Indeed, with the global pandemic coming right as most of them were reaching their most formative years, studies have even shown that "Gen Z-ers," those aged 13–28, are currently the unhappiest generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Al Drago/Getty Images; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Neil Mockford/WireImage; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Public And 'Most Painful' Way Ellen DeGeneres Ended Their Friendship

Perhaps no star has had a fall from grace quite like the one that came for Ellen DeGeneres.

After rising to a household name in the '90s she was blackballed for coming out as gay on her sitcom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Will Thilly breakdancing
New York Post/YouTube

Guy Breakdances His Way Into Town Hall Meeting To Ask Why Taxes Went Up—And Becomes An Instant Legend

Cranford, New Jersey town council candidate Will Thilly went viral after dancing his way up to the podium at a recent town hall meeting to ask why property taxes in Cranford have gone "up so much."

Thilly's unique tax protest began when he danced his way up to the podium and continued to dance even after a Cranford Township official said, "Mr. Thilly, I started your time." People laughed when Thilly held up a finger to stop the official and continued to dance anyway.

Keep ReadingShow less