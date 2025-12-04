Skip to content

BD Wong Apologizes After Writing And Deleting 'Despicable, Racist Trope' Comment On Instagram Post: 'No Excuses'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Abby Lee Miller Just Posted A Bizarrely-Edited Selfie With Neil Patrick Harris—And His Reaction Is All Of Us

Abby Lee Miller (left) and Neil Patrick Harris (right)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The Dance Moms star shared several selfies with the stars of the Broadway play Art—but fans on Instagram can't get over how she edited Neil Patrick Harris' face.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 04, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Holy Facetune, Batman.

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller may have just earned herself a permanent spot at the top of the pyramid, and not for choreography. This time, it’s for posting what might be the most chaotic celebrity selfie of 2025: a heavily blurred, aggressively yassified Instagram photo of herself and Neil Patrick Harris.

And yes, Neil saw it. And yes, Neil (and the internet) had questions.

It all started last Tuesday, when the 60-year-old reality TV coach attended the first Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Art, starring Harris, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden. After the show at the Music Box Theatre, Miller shared a carousel of photos praising the performance.

She captioned the post:

“If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale On tv they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening if NY Theater!”

And for those who don’t know, Art is a play about three longtime friends whose relationship implodes over the purchase of a plain white canvas. It asks big questions about perception, vanity, and how far people will go to defend their taste. Truly, nothing captures “perception is subjective” quite like Abby Lee Miller’s Facetuned post.

In her post from two days ago, you can view the photo reel:

And then came the Neil Patrick Harris one.

Dear Reader, this is… whatever happens when Facetune gets too much power:

@therealabbylee/Instagram

The image shows Miller beaming beside the How I Met Your Mother star, except Harris appears to have been run through a filter so intense it could blur a diamond. His face is smoothed to a level technology was never built to withstand. I mean, he truly looks like Neil Patrick Harris playing a Sims version of himself.

And even Harris couldn’t resist chiming in. Spotting his own mysteriously moisturized, blurred-to-oblivion face, he jumped into the comments to essentially ask what, exactly, had happened to him.

He took to the comments section with a “What in the Facetune hell is this” reaction:

@nph/Instagram

It’s the kind of question one only asks after a smoothing filter has aged you backward to your Doogie Howser days.

The following day, Miller replied with an explanation:

“Burkitt Lymophona, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday — so I’m sticking with the filters! You sir - always look fabulous no matter what!!!”

It was an unexpectedly candid moment amid the chaos. Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 and underwent a grueling round of treatment, and has remained cancer-free since 2019. Given that history, it makes sense she might lean on a filter. Still, the internet collectively agreed that maybe the filter didn’t need to vaporize Neil Patrick Harris’s pores entirely.

And in case anyone forgot, this is very much Abby’s thing.

Here is another recent example of her love for facial blurring:

Miller has long embraced filters as part of her personal style, but even fans admitted this one ventured into new territory.

Miller remains one of reality TV’s most polarizing figures, known for her intense coaching style, public feuds, and a personality big enough to power three seasons of Dance Moms on sheer volume alone.

Her night out also arrives during a complicated chapter in her public life. Though best known for Dance Moms, she has spent years navigating controversy, including accusations of racist behavior by former student Nia Sioux.

Miller issued statements at the time, but the allegations remain tied to her legacy. Between that, her 2017 prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, and her recent health battles, Miller’s relationship with the public is, much like her Instagram filters, blurred.

Within minutes, the photo was making the rounds because no one could quite figure out why Neil Patrick Harris suddenly looked like a Botoxed Victorian child.

@facetune/Instagram

@jessicaleejessie/Instagram

@haleybo.baley/Instagram

@lindsay.semm/Instagram

@gracejamoua/Instagram

@connorriopelli/Instagram

@kimmiecoates/Instagram

@brianaledan/Instagram

@dropdeadgwgeous/Instagram

@robz0mbeee/Instagram

@aliciahardin/Instagram

@artonbway/Instagram

In a way, Abby’s post accidentally became the fourth act of Art, proving that nothing tests a friendship quite like a creatively altered face.

While Harris may be joking about his accidental Facetune makeover, he is preparing for a busy professional season. The actor has recently returned to Broadway for Art and is actively developing several stage and screen projects, including a new adaptation of The Magic Misfits. In short, Harris is busy, blessed, and hopefully now aware of Abby Lee Miller’s filter presets.

As for Art, critics and audiences have praised the chemistry between the show’s three stars. Harris, Cannavale, and Corden deliver with Reza’s rapid-fire humor, earning early reviews for “sharp timing” and “beautiful chaos.” But no matter how the revival fares this season, it is now permanently linked to something far more memorable: Abby Lee Miller’s Instagram feed.

In the end, Harris seemed to take the whole thing with good humor, fans were delighted by the surrealism of it all, and Abby… well, Abby kept the filter.



Latest News

Joni Ernst
Political News

MAGA Senator Slammed For Cruel Proposal To Limit Where SNAP Recipients Can Spend Their Benefits

Screenshots from @tristanmelano's Instagram video
Trending

People Are Spitting Up Milk On Their Partners To See If They're Ready For Kids In Gross New Trend

Screenshots from ​@navaermind's TikTok video
Trending

New 'Camera Flipping Trend' On TikTok Called Out For Just Being Straight-Up Bullying

'Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special'
Celebrities

Netflix Under Fire After Preview For Matt Rife's New Christmas Special Autoplays With Santa Spoiler For Kids

More from Trending

Two people standing next to each other on a bridge under black umbrellas
man and woman holding black umbrellas
Photo by Romina Ahmadpour on Unsplash

People Reveal The First Sign They Noticed That Their Partner Was Cheating On Them

There are few worse feelings than the feeling that your partner might be cheating on you.

Be it from past experience, or simply owing to their own distrustful nature, some people may take the tiniest sign as evidence that their partner isn't being faithful to them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people scuba diving by coral surrounded by fish
man in black wet suit diving on water with school of fish
Photo by Aviv Perets on Unsplash

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

"Don't knock it till you've tried it", as the saying goes.

Indeed, one can never be too sure whether they like something or not until they've tried it themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
raccoon; break-in at Ashland ABC Store in Virginia
Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/Getty Images; Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Photo Of Drunk Raccoon That Broke Into Liquor Store And Passed Out In Bathroom Goes Viral

This week in Virginia, someone broke into the Ashland ABC Store. The perpetrator targeted the liquor store's bottom shelf, knocking items to the floor and leaving behind a trail of broken glass and spilled alcohol.

The perpetrator also reportedly drank some of the liquor, and instead of fleeing the scene, ended up too intoxicated to leave and instead passed out in the store's restroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan
American Alchemy

Joe Rogan Just Shared His Bonkers Theory About The Second Coming Of Jesus—And It's Not Going Over Well With Fans

Okay Joe, put down the blunt.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has pretty much never met a ridiculous conspiracy theory he didn't immediately jump onto, but his latest idea is bonkers on a level that even his most devoted fans are not having.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Kelly; Pete Hegseth
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mark Kelly Rips Pete Hegseth's Hypocrisy After Video Of Hegseth Saying U.S. Troops Can't Obey 'Unlawful Orders' Resurfaces

The United States Manual of Courts-Martial states all service members have a duty to disobey an order that "a [person] of ordinary sense and understanding would know to be illegal," thus negating a defense plea of superior orders.

Superior orders—a.k.a. the "just following orders"—defense had been used by United States military members in the past with varying success, but was changed irrevocably by the Nuremberg trials that followed World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less