Trump Family Dragged After Promise Of 'Trump Mobile' Phones 'Made In The USA' Goes Up In Flames

JD Vance Is Getting Roasted Hard After People Noticed An Awkward Stain On His Tuxedo Shirt

JD Vance
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

A photo has emerged of Vice President JD Vance having dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—and a stain on his shirt has people wondering what the heck is going on.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Nov 26, 2025
Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked after the White House shared an image to its official Flickr account showing him having dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—often referred to by his initials MBS—while wearing a tuxedo shirt with a strange stain on it.

Many of the guests at the dinner, which included soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and the chief executives of Apple, Dell, Blackstone, Nvidia, and other companies, have business ties with Saudi Arabia.

The dinner capped MBS' state visit, which served as a vehicle for a U.S.-Saudi partnership: Trump has agreed to sell F-35 fighter jets to the kingdom and MBS has already announced the kingdom will invest $1 trillion in the U.S.

But progressive journalist Aaron Rupar drew attention to one odd little detail: the shirt Vance, who attended the dinner with Second Lady Usha Vance, was suspiciously stained.

You can see the photo below.


JD Vance and Mohammed bin Salman The White House/Flickr

You can see the stain in a close-up shot below.

A close-up of the stain on JD Vance's shirt The White House/Flickr

The jokes pretty much wrote themselves.

MBS' trip to the United States was his first visit to the country since the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The intelligence community has concluded that MBS ordered Khashoggi's murder. In fact, sources familiar with Khashoggi’s case told reporters that Khashoggi’s murder “was organized by a high-ranking officer with the General Intelligence Presidency, Saudi Arabia’s main intelligence service.” Khashoggi’s body was cut into pieces after he was killed, according to a Turkish official.

Trump faced criticism last week after he pushed back against concerns about hosting MBS at the Oval Office due to his involvement in Khashoggi's murder and even suggested that Khashoggi deserved it because people "didn't like" him.

Trump insisted he has divested himself from his family's business and undermined the findings of his own intelligence agencies when he said MBS "knew nothing" about Khashoggi's killing. He further berated the ABC News reporter who'd asked him the question, saying "you don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

Scott Bessent
Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Lindsay Lohan attends the men's final during day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Lindsay Lohan Is Now Sporting A New Accent—And Fans Aren't Sure What To Make Of It

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Speaks Out Against The Rise Of The 'Aesthetic Of Emaciation' Among Women In Hollywood

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in "Rush Hour 2"
Trump Is Now Using His Presidential Sway To Pressure Studio Into Making 'Rush Hour 4'—And, Huh?

Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
First Openly Trans NFL Cheerleader Claims She Was Cut After 3 Seasons Due To Transphobia

In March 2022, the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats made history when they hired Justine Lindsay, the first openly transgender woman known to join an NFL cheerleading squad.

While the league has no official record of its cheerleader demographics, Lindsay’s public announcement marked a milestone: she was the first transgender woman on an NFL team to be open about her identity from the moment she stepped into the role.

Rian Johnson; The Muppets
Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

In a world packed with sequels and book-to-film adaptations, we movie buffs are ready for the next big thing: unexpected universe crossovers.

For those not well-versed in the Knives Out universe, the Netflix franchise currently hosts two films, and while the sequel was certainly "sequel" in nature, it pleased fans and made everyone want to go bigger.

Pete Hegseth; Mark Kelly
Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Court-Martial Mark Kelly Over 'Unlawful Order' Video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked outrage after the Pentagon announced it's investigating Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly—a former U.S. Navy captain and astronaut—for "serious allegations of misconduct" after he joined five other members of Congress in a video reminding military members that they took an oath to obey the Constitution and can disobey illegal orders.

In a video message, Kelly, joined by a group of fellow veterans in Congress that included his colleagues Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Rep. Jason Crow (Pennsylvania), noted that the Trump administration is "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves Has Fans Cracking Up After Revealing She Accidentally Visited A Gay Sauna

You know how it is, we've all been there: You're wandering down the street in an unknown city and whoops! You've ended up in a gay sauna. Yes, THAT kind of gay sauna.

Okay, so maybe that doesn't happen to all of us, but it did happy to musician Kacey Musgraves during a recent visit to Sydney, Australia, and it has fans cackling.

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.

In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.

