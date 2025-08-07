Fans Jump To Serena Williams' Defense After Gym Selfies Spark Accusations That She's Using Ozempic

Largely because of social media, it's becoming increasingly hard to know what is real, honest, and authentic. This includes people's appearances, weight and physique, and what they did to reach the look they've achieved.
Throughout this summer, people have been commenting on Serena Williams' Instagram posts, accusing her of losing too much weight and even of using Ozempic.
While Williams has been touring Europe and dropping hints about potentially returning to tennis, there have been a mix of comments expressing excitement for her travel stories and tennis journey.
But there are also always comments that look like these:
In a recent post, however, Williams showed the hard work she's been putting in at the gym, especially with increased weight training, and the former tennis pro is sporting serious ab definition and a snatched physique.
You can see the post here:
After seeing this series of selfies, true Serena fans had heard enough of the hate and speculation and came to her rescue in her comments section.
Though there is obviously nothing wrong with using Ozempic or other pharmaceuticals to assist in weight loss, there's something demoralizing and dismissive about reducing all of a person's hard work to the use of a drug.
In their eyes, Williams clearly has big goals ahead of her that she's preparing for, and in true Serena fashion, she was not afraid to put in the work—and these gym selfies served as proof.
Williams clearly does not need to be rescued by anyone, especially from her own comments section, but it was heartening to see how many people were willing to defend her hard work.
Again, there's nothing wrong with Ozempic! But accusing someone of using it on the sly and lying about it is dismissive and rude.