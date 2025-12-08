'Stranger Things' Creator Shares Sweet Connection To Actor Who Plays Teacher In Final Season

The fifth and final season of Netflix's blockbuster Stranger Things dropped its first four episodes (Volume One) over Thanksgiving weekend, just in time for people to digest from their Turkey dinners.
The hugely popular sci-fi show launched its final season with record viewership. Over the course of Stranger Things' five seasons, several notable actors have made appearances alongside the main cast, including Sean Astin, Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser.
However, there is one new cast member in the current season of Stranger Things that has gotten everyone talking.
The actor in question is Hope Hynes Love, who plays the warm, if eccentric, teacher, Miss Harris. If Love's name doesn't ring any bells, that's likely because Miss Harris is her first major screen role.
However, Love has played an important role in the life and career of Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as Love was the duo's high school drama teacher.
Ross Duffer recently paid tribute to Love in a touching Instagram post:
"Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love."
"She was our high school drama teacher."
Duffer went on to say how high school was not the happiest time for him or his brother, but that Love was a guiding light to both of them during those formative years, and had a major impact on their later success in life:
"High school was rough for me and my brother."
"But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams."
Duffer ended the post by expressing his admiration for all teachers, and imploring everyone to support the notoriously undervalued arts programs in their schools:
"Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference."
"And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools."
Instagram users, including some of Love's current students, were touched they by Duffer's post:
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
@rossduffer/Instagram
The final season of Stranger Things is set to continue with "Volume Two" dropping on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.
No word yet on whether or not we should expect any other influential teachers or mentors from the Duffer brothers' past tackling any roles in the remaining episodes.
Though it's safe to say that Love might find enrollment in her subsequent classes steadily growing after this new role on her resume.