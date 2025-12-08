Skip to content

Matthew Lillard Shares Heartbreaking Reaction After Quentin Tarantino Criticizes His Acting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Stranger Things' Creator Shares Sweet Connection To Actor Who Plays Teacher In Final Season

Miss Harris in season 5 of "Stranger Things"
Netflix

Ross Duffer, one half of the Duffer brothers, shared his and his brother's sweet connection to actor Hope Hynes Love, who plays Miss Harris in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things—and fans are thrilled by the easter egg.

John Curtis
By John CurtisDec 08, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

The fifth and final season of Netflix's blockbuster Stranger Things dropped its first four episodes (Volume One) over Thanksgiving weekend, just in time for people to digest from their Turkey dinners.

The hugely popular sci-fi show launched its final season with record viewership. Over the course of Stranger Things' five seasons, several notable actors have made appearances alongside the main cast, including Sean Astin, Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser.

However, there is one new cast member in the current season of Stranger Things that has gotten everyone talking.

The actor in question is Hope Hynes Love, who plays the warm, if eccentric, teacher, Miss Harris. If Love's name doesn't ring any bells, that's likely because Miss Harris is her first major screen role.

However, Love has played an important role in the life and career of Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as Love was the duo's high school drama teacher.

Ross Duffer recently paid tribute to Love in a touching Instagram post:

"Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love."
"She was our high school drama teacher."

Duffer went on to say how high school was not the happiest time for him or his brother, but that Love was a guiding light to both of them during those formative years, and had a major impact on their later success in life:

"High school was rough for me and my brother."
"But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams."

Duffer ended the post by expressing his admiration for all teachers, and imploring everyone to support the notoriously undervalued arts programs in their schools:

"Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference."
"And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools."

Instagram users, including some of Love's current students, were touched they by Duffer's post:

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

@rossduffer/Instagram

The final season of Stranger Things is set to continue with "Volume Two" dropping on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.

No word yet on whether or not we should expect any other influential teachers or mentors from the Duffer brothers' past tackling any roles in the remaining episodes.

Though it's safe to say that Love might find enrollment in her subsequent classes steadily growing after this new role on her resume.

Latest News

Radoslaw Sikorski; Elon Musk
Political News

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Just Epically Ripped Elon Musk After Musk Called To 'Abolish The EU'

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clauses'
TV & Movies

Conservative Tries To Claim Disney+ Show Is Somehow Satanic Due To Joke—And Gets Instantly Fact-Checked

Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge; nativity scene outside a church
Donald Trump

Massachusetts Catholic Church Angers Conservatives With Its Brutal ICE-Themed Nativity Scene

Donald Trump; Martin Luther King Jr.
Political News

Trump Ripped After Forcing National Parks To Drop Free Entry On MLK Day And Juneteenth For Infuriating Reason

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Martin Luther King Jr.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Jack Sheahan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Forcing National Parks To Drop Free Entry On MLK Day And Juneteenth For Infuriating Reason

President Donald Trump was criticized after the National Park Service announced it will be dropping Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth for next year's calendar of free-entry days and adding Trump's birthday, which happens to fall on Flag Day, on June 14.

Last month, the Department of the Interior unveiled changes to what it now calls its “resident-only patriotic fee-free days,” expanding the calendar to include new dates like the Fourth of July weekend and President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, while dropping others that had honored the department itself, including the Bureau of Land Management’s anniversary.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Juanita Broaddrick's tweet overlayed against a picture of the J. Crew sign
@atensnut/X; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

MAGA Is Melting Down Over A Pink J. Crew Sweater For Men—And Our Eyes Can't Roll Hard Enough

MAGA fans are melting down over a $168 men's sweater from J. Crew with a fair-isle collar, claiming, in yet another example of the idiocy of the culture wars, that only liberals would actually wear it.

We know what you're thinking... Really?!

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Garcia; Marjorie Taylor Greene
WWHL/Bravo; Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images

Dem Rep. Has An Idea For A New Line Of Work For MTG After She Leaves Congress—And It Would Certainly Be Something

California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia was elected in November 2022 and even before being sworn in, he was locking horns with one-time MAGA darling and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For years, MTG was best known as the QAnon conspiracy theory-spewing, State of the Union heckling, crossfit hyping, Trump ride-or-dying, anti-LGBTQ+ racist MAGA minion from Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Don Jr. Sparks Outrage After Startup Company He Backed Scores Massive Contract With Pentagon

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism after The Financial Times reported that Vulcan Elements, a startup he backed, scored a $620 million government contract with the Department of Defense.

The company said the deal falls under a broader $1.4 billion collaboration with the federal government and ReElement Technologies aimed at scaling up U.S. magnet production and strengthening the domestic supply chain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cropped photo of a man tapping on his IPad while having a cup of coffee.
Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

People Describe The Deepest Internet 'Rabbit Hole' They've Ever Fallen Down

Who amongst us hasn't wasted HOURS of life surfing the web for things we couldn't help being intrigued by?

Going on the internet for one quick look at a sale, then staying up until sunrise trying to uncover a 50-year-old unsolved murder mystery is totally normal.

Keep ReadingShow less