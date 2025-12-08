Skip to content

Matthew Lillard Shares Heartbreaking Reaction After Quentin Tarantino Criticizes His Acting

MAGA Is Melting Down Over A Pink J. Crew Sweater For Men—And Our Eyes Can't Roll Hard Enough

Screenshot of Juanita Broaddrick's tweet overlayed against a picture of the J. Crew sign
@atensnut/X; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A $168 men's sweater from J. Crew is going viral on X after MAGA conservatives claimed that only liberals would wear it.

Alan Herrera
Dec 08, 2025
MAGA fans are melting down over a $168 men's sweater from J. Crew with a fair-isle collar, claiming, in yet another example of the idiocy of the culture wars, that only liberals would actually wear it.

We know what you're thinking... Really?!

The sweater is a bubblegum-pink color, complete with pink, green and purple fair-isle.

The sweater is currently listed on the brand's website and can be seen below.

Picture of J. Crew model wearing pink sweater with floral collar J. Crew

It garnered significant attention after Juanita Broaddrick, who once accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault and now moonlights as a culture warrior online, posted it along with the following exclamation:

"Are you kidding me?? Men, would you wear this $168 sweater?"

You can see her post below.

Conservatives immediately used her post as an opportunity to attack liberals.

However, pink used to be considered a boys' color.

For instance, in a June 1918 article in the trade publication The Infants’ Department, declared that pink is suitable for boys because it is a "stronger color":

“The generally accepted rule is pink for the boys, and blue for the girls. The reason is that pink, being a more decided and stronger color, is more suitable for the boy, while blue, which is more delicate and dainty, is prettier for the girl.”

According to dress historian Jo Paoletti, author of Pink and Blue: Telling the Boys from the Girls in America, the modern association of pink and blue with gender began to take shape in the 1940s.

Paoletti noted why it's important to understand the history behind these fashion trends:

“Hyper-gendered clothing is part of a system that creates anxiety in children, even those who might be quite content with their biological sex, but reject the cultural norms―for example, girls who are described as ‘tomboys.’"

Liberals were quick to mock their outrage because what's the big deal?

The MAGA fragility is off the charts.

