Trump Slammed After Sharing Bonkers AI Video Of Himself Dumping Feces On 'No Kings' Protesters

President Donald Trump was criticized after he took to Truth Social to share a bizarre AI-generated video of himself dumping poop on crowds of demonstrators from a fighter jet after a reported 7 million Americans turned out for "No Kings" protests around the country.
The video depicts Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words “King Trump.” Set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” the doctored clip shows him releasing a massive load of feces onto protesters gathered in New York City’s Times Square.
You can see the video below.
In another AI-generated video, Trump is depicted wearing a crown and royal robe, brandishing a sword as the words “hail to the king” play over the soundtrack. The clip shows several of his political adversaries including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi — kneeling before him.
That particular video was shared by Vice President JD Vance Saturday in a post on Bluesky.
Trump escalated his mockery on Saturday with a post from the official White House account showing him and Vance wearing crowns, juxtaposed against an image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in sombreros.
This last video references an AI-generated video Trump shared last month after meeting with Jeffries and Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent a government shutdown. That video features Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."
The video, presented to the tune of the “Mexican Hat Dance,” was Trump's response to failed negotiations regarding Democrats' rejection of the Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
Republicans have largely declined to negotiate since, and Democrats have stuck to their guns.
The videos are a blatant display of how little Trump cares—which is not at all—and how he mocks those who oppose his regime.
Additionally, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton commented sarcastically that Trump is "definitely not mad that 7 million Americans came out to protest him yesterday."
Meanwhile, the aforementioned Loggins issued a statement calling on his song "Danger Zone" to be removed from Trump's fighter jet-feces video.
Loggins criticized "an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone'" and stressed that "Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”
Loggins said he "can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us." He added that "We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”