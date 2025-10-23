Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jeff Daniels Just Made A Powerful Point About Midwest Voters After Trump's AI Feces-Dropping Video

Screenshots of Jeff Daniels and an AI-generated "King Trump" in fighter jet
MSNBC; @atrupar/X

The actor shared his views on MSNBC about President Trump's AI video in which he dropped feces on "No Kings" protesters—and explained how the move could backfire on Trump with Midwest voters.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

In an appearance on MSNBC, actor Jeff Daniels explained how the message of President Donald Trump's recent AI-generated video in which he dropped feces on "No Kings" protesters could eventually backfire with Midwest voters.

Massive crowds flooded streets across the country on Saturday for “No Kings” protests denouncing Trump’s policies, with major demonstrations in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. Organizers said the demonstrations—which drew nearly seven million participants nationwide—remained overwhelmingly peaceful.

Trump was criticized after he took to Truth Social over the weekend to share a bizarre AI-generated video of himself dumping poop on crowds of demonstrators from a fighter jet.

The video depicts Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words “King Trump.” Set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” the doctored clip shows him releasing a massive load of feces onto protesters gathered in New York City’s Times Square.

You can see it below.

Daniels said that Trump's antics will eventually repel Midwestern voters who voted for him to "deliver on the economy like he promised":

"Do we really have to treat people like that? You know, the meme that he had where he was flying with the crown and spewing excrement all over the people down below. Would Lincoln have done that? Nixon wouldn't have done it, you know, Reagan wouldn't have done it, Bush wouldn't have done it, either Bush."
"It's just, I think people in the Midwest, where I am, still have this ... we value our decency and our civility, and you know, we don't get taken with whatever goes on on the coasts. You know, we got a chip on our shoulder about that. I think it matters."
"It may not matter right away when you're voting, but down the road, if he doesn't deliver on the economy like he promised he would, then that stuff will start to add up. And they'll get tired of it and they'll vote for change, which is what they always do."
"Every generation changes things. And we're in a place now where they want to change it back to whatever that was. And I don't think people are as afraid of change, and we'll find out at midterms."
"I don't think they're afraid of change. I think they wanted things to get solved, you know, economically, but I think when it comes to decency and civility and respect for the rule of law, which governs all of us, whether we're left or right, will matter again."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his assessment.


The "No Kings" protests and Trump's reaction to them have resonated around the country.

A survey by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 56% of Americans view Trump as a “potentially dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys democracy,” compared with 41% who described him as a “strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

That 15-point gap has nearly doubled since April, when the margin stood at just 8 points (52%-44%).

Latest News

Screenshots from @__mamatay's TikTok video
Trending

Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Science

Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Greg Gutfeld
Political News

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Elizabeth Olsen
Celebrities

Elizabeth Olsen Divides Fans After Revealing She'll Only Star In Movies With A Theatrical Release

More from News/political-news

Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

Keep ReadingShow less
An opposing two sets of hands rest on an open Bible.
Photo by Tony Lomas on Unsplash

Non-Religious People Share How They React When Someone Says They're 'Praying For Your Loss'

Death and loss are difficult things to live through.

Losing a loved one is something that leaves invisible scars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-shot of a teenage boy in a gray and white t-shirt, standing against a blue wall. His hands are open on both sides of his face. He is in shock.
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

Facts That May Sound Normal But Are Actually Mind-Blowing

Life is stranger than fiction.

That is a mantra writers live by.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Biden's Emotional Bell Ring

Former President Joe Biden has long been an advocate for cancer research, from the tragic death of his son, Joseph “Beau” Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, to his founding and later revival of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, aimed at advancing vaccine-based immunotherapies against cancer.

During his remarks on reestablishing the Cancer Moonshot in 2022, Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Carrie Fisher
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Photo To Honor 'Forever Space Sis' Carrie Fisher On Her 69th Birthday

Years can ebb and flow like the tides, and are often held together by the holidays and rituals we observe in life.

In the case of actor Mark Hamill, one ritual he has performed since 2016 is an annual memorial post for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away that year at the age of 60.

Keep ReadingShow less