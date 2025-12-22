Skip to content

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bowen Yang Shares Poignant Post Amid His Sudden Departure From 'SNL' After Seven Seasons

Bowen Yang attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The Wicked star confirmed that he's leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, sharing in a post on Instagram that he's "grateful for every minute of my time there."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 22, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

There was not a dry eye at 30 Rock during Bowen Yang’s final Saturday Night Live episode, which aired this past weekend. Hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande and featuring Cher as the musical guest, the night felt engineered in Lorne Michaels’ lab to emotionally devastate the gays and their mothers everywhere.

But before the live show even began, Yang posted his formal goodbye after months of speculation about whether one of SNL’s most indispensable players was on his way out.

The post began:

“i loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile…”

Midseason exits are rare at SNL, and Yang, at the precocious age of 35, wasn’t simply another cast member aging out of the system. He first joined the show as a writer in 2018, transitioned to on-air appearances the following season, and was promoted to the main cast soon after.

Over seven seasons, Yang became a cornerstone of the ensemble. He was also the show’s first Chinese American cast member and one of only a handful of LGBTQ performers in its history.

In his post, Yang reflected on the lessons learned during his time inside Studio 8H:

“i’m grateful for every minute of my time there. i learned about myself (bad with wigs). i learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). i learned that human error can be nothing but correct.”

Filming with the cast during COVID lockdowns, dealing with canceled shows, and the general chaos of live television under pressure shaped and evolved Yang’s creative approach to comedy.

He didn’t romanticize the work so much as demystify it:

“i learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

His most memorable work reflected both his range and the representational ground he broke with side-splitting humor and live-on-air hijinks. During “Weekend Update,” he would steal the show with elaborate, culture-literate desk bits, playing everything from the anthropomorphized iceberg that sank the Titanic to Moo Deng, the internet-famous baby hippo.

His first on-camera appearance came as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a role previously played by white cast members, though his impressions stretched from political figures to pop culture archetypes, often with a sharp, queer-coded edge.

Yet Yang’s longevity wasn’t built solely on being a standout. Like any great ensemble player, he knew how to blend in even with a knowing grin when he wasn’t the load-bearing part of a sketch. That talent carried him through the pandemic, multiple cast shakeups, and into an infamously contentious second Trump term.

Yang also made sure to thank the infrastructure behind the show, including cast members, crew, pages, hosts, and ultimately Michaels, whose approval still functions as the final boss of American comedy.

He wrote:

“thank you to lorne for the job. for the standard. and for bringing everyone at work together. they all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. i can’t believe i was ever included in that.”

The comedian ended his statement with the following message: "the show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but s**t, i hope i am. ❤️🌃⌛️🎥."

You can view the full post here:

The episode leaned fully into the moment. In his final sketch, Yang played a retiring airline employee opposite Grande and Cher, singing “Please Come Home for Christmas” and barely disguising the wink to an audience that was very much not okay.

When Kenan Thompson told him he’d miss him, Yang smiled and returned the sentiment. And when Grande’s character expressed disbelief that he was leaving, Yang said he wanted to go out on top—promptly corrected by Grande, who reminded him that everybody knows that he’s always been a bottom.

In character, he added:

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here… I’ve loved every single person who works here because they’ve done so much for me, especially my boss.”

That rare blend of grace, gratitude, and an unapologetic love for all things gay defined Yang’s run.

And not to undersell his SNL success, in 2021, he even made history as the first featured player to earn an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a comedy series. Three more nominations followed, cementing him as the most-nominated Asian male performer in the Emmys’ 77-year history.

“This place will always be home,” he added later in the sketch. “But it’s time to go.”

You can view Yang’s emotional goodbye sketch here:

- YouTubeSaturday Night Live

Fans carried the moment with them, flooding social media with reactions:

@cecilystrong/Instagram

@ilana/Instagram

@simuliu/Instagram

@padmalakshmi/Instagram

@caseyrosewilson/Instagram

@hounddogenthusiast/Instagram

@rockefellercenter/Instagram





Yang leaves SNL at a moment when the show is in flux, with several cast members exiting earlier this season and the ensemble still recalibrating on what’s funny and what can wait to be watched on YouTube the next day. And creatively, his timing makes sense. He’s been building a parallel career that has steadily expanded beyond Studio 8H.

Yang co-hosts the wildly popular Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers, which has grown from niche chaos into a full-blown cultural must-listen-to institution, complete with the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, a televised event.

He has starred in Fire Island, Bros, Fantasmas, and Overcompensating, appeared in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, and continues to voice projects including Hot White Heist and the upcoming Cat in the Hat animated film.

In April, Yang told Vanity Fair that he had already been thinking about the end of his run:

“It’s this growing, living thing where new people come in and you do have to sort of make way for them and to grow and to keep elevating themselves. And that inevitably requires me to sort of hang it up at some point.”

Go get ’em, Bowen Yang.

Latest News

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the last time audiences saw Captain America before his unexpected return was teased for Avengers: Doomsday.
Celebrities

Marvel Just Confirmed That Chris Evans Is Returning For 'Avengers: Doomsday'—And Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Gavin Newsom; Sean Duffy
Political News

Gavin Newsom Hits Sean Duffy With Blunt Factcheck After Duffy Tries To Take Credit For New Infrastructure Grants

Stephen and Katie Miller
Political News

Stephen Miller's Wife Ripped After She Shades CBS Reporter Who Cried Foul Over Spiked '60 Minutes' Segment

Sean Strickland; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA UFC Fighter Shares Brutal Reason Why He Has No Interest In Fighting At White House Event

More from Trending

Jasmine Crockett; JD Vance
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Caylo Seals/Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett Gives JD Vance Blunt Reality Check After He Tries To Mock Her 'Street Girl Persona'

Texas Republican Jasmine Crockett hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he criticized her "street girl persona" during an appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

Speaking on stage, Vance mocked Crockett's ambitions to join the Senate—she recently launched a campaign—and received supportive "boos" from the conservative crowd when he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of people in medical scrubs walking down a hallway
group of doctors walking on hospital hallway
Photo by Luis Melendez on Unsplash

Healthcare Workers Share The Common Medical Myths That Drive Them Crazy

It's safe to say the majority of people have a somewhat romanticized view of medicine, largely owing to soap operas or prime time medical dramas.

Others have an equally skewed, if somewhat sadder, grasp on medicine, after being raised to fear or not trust doctors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj
Turning Point USA

Nicki Minaj Awkwardly Calls JD Vance An 'Assassin' While Speaking To Erika Kirk—And Nicki's Reaction Is All Of Us

Rapper Nicki Minaj had quite the awkward moment at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend after she attempted to compliment Vice President JD Vance by calling him an "assassin" before realizing her error.

That's a significant blunder from the newly-minted MAGA performer, considering she said these words while talking to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, whose husband, far-right activist Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at a college event in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man writing on paper with a pen
man writing on paper
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

People Share Secrets From Their Jobs That Everyone Should Know

No matter your profession, no workplace is without some element of office gossip.

Juicy as this may be between co-workers, the information spread has little consequence outside the walls of the office or workplace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timothee Chalamet; EsDeeKid
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; EsDeeKid/YouTube

Timothée Chalamet Cheekily Responds To Rumors He's Viral UK Rapper With New Music Video

Is actor Timothée Chalamet actually who he says he is? Or is he secretly a masked rapper from the United Kingdom?

The answer may seem obvious but it's a legitimate mystery on the internet, and the lengths Chalamet has gone to to dispel the rumors are only making people more suspicious!

Keep ReadingShow less