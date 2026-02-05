Philly Woman Goes Viral With Her Totally Chill Reaction To Her Car Being Completely Frozen In Ice

Skip to content

Dad Sparks Heated Debate After 'Nice Note' He Left For Wife And Kids Before Work Trip Sets Her Off

While the Northeast battled winter weather, the internet was captivated by a Philly-based TikToker documenting how her car turned into what she jokingly described as a Snowmaggedon popsicle.

Last week, Tianna Graham shoveled out her 2016 Honda Civic and drove out after a snowstorm, took it to work, and parked it in the same spot she’d left it before: next to a water main. By the time she returned, her vehicle was completely encased in ice on the 1000 block of North Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

The craziest part of the story?

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Graham was explicitly told not to move her car:

“The whole area was locked off, and I walked over to the cop, and he told me not to move my car, so then I didn't, and then it all kind of froze over, and my car kind of got the worst of it.”

That warning came just before a 6-inch water main broke nearby. The street was blocked off with caution tape as crews worked, but the damage was already underway. With nine inches of snow blanketing much of Philadelphia, cars passing through the area repeatedly splashed water onto Graham’s parked Civic. Over several days, that runoff froze layer by layer, sealing the vehicle shut.

The result looked less like a car and more like a chilly art installation—one that might reasonably charge admission. Thick ice coated the windows, doors, and tires, freezing the Civic in place and turning an ordinary parking spot into a neighborhood spectacle.

When Graham returned the next day, the scene stopped her cold:

“I was definitely in shock.”

You can see the car fully encased here:

@tiannag444

insurance towing soon 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 update i’m stuck pls help: https://gofund.me/08d9f3ebe

Neighbors later told NBC10 that water from the broken main flowed down North Front Street for several days. Each passing vehicle added another splash—and another frozen layer—to the already immobilized car.

Rather than panic, Graham took the situation in stride:

“It's fine. It's kind of funny, so it is what it is. I shoveled it out on Monday, and I was driving on Tuesday, and then left it in the same spot I shoveled out.”

She even filmed herself attempting to chip away at the frozen exterior:


@tiannag444

PLS HELP: https://gofund.me/08d9f3ebe i understand it’s funny and find the pictures hilarious but pls stop hitting and climbing on my car lmao & thank u @mere @nin for ur help

Unsure what to do next, she shared photos of the ice-covered car on social media. The post quickly went viral, inspiring social media jokes, memes, and photoshopped images. Rather than bristle at the attention, Graham leaned into it.

She shared one of her favorite reactions from commenters:

“People had photoshopped little tickets onto the windshield of my car, so I thought that was pretty funny, honestly.”

As the video spread, Graham’s boyfriend launched a GoFundMe to help cover transportation costs and potential repairs. The fundraiser quickly surpassed its original $5,000 goal, raising $10,400.

In the GoFundMe description, Graham’s boyfriend explained the situation:

“Tianna is a Philly school teacher, juggling grad school work, who relies on her car to get to work and get by day-to-day. This wasn’t negligence or recklessness, just a genuinely unfair situation that left her without reliable transportation overnight.”

The frozen Civic even became a local attraction, drawing Philly neighbors who had to stop and see the ice sculpture in person.

A news report captured the scene as residents gathered around the encased car:

@nbcphiladelphia

The owner of the virally frozen car in Northern Liberties told NBC10 that she’s doing her best to find the funny in the situation. #nbc10philly #snow #philly #northernliberties #frozencar

The Philadelphia Water Department confirmed that the repairs to the 6-inch water main break are complete. And when NBC10 spoke with Graham last week, she said the car could start but remained unsafe to drive because ice was blocking the exhaust pipe.

Still, social media rallied around her, praising her calm attitude and sense of humor, with some neighbors hoping the viral moment might bring a little luck her way.

You can view the reactions here:

@adriana.kms/TikTok

@mossmouse/TikTok

@im.key05/TikTok

@biontrtwff101/TikTok

@likebrifr/TikTok

@itsashrashel/TikTok

@ur_not_natalie/TikTok

@rbaileyrobertson/TikTok

@xo.promisenat20/TikTok

@weelittlelandonorris/TikTok

@katiebullit/TikTok

@rube59815/TikTok

Luckily, by Monday, Graham’s Civic was finally shoveled out and towed. She said her insurance company believes the car is likely totaled, though it will undergo an inspection to confirm.

In an update shared on TikTok:

@tiannag444

and there she goes! yes it is totaled btw! if you feel inclined to help, go fund me in bio! no i’m not begging for money, but people have been asking how they can help and anything is appreciated to help w rental (which is not covered) and the difference to a new car! btw yes, the inside it soaked. yes, it did start but now will not (even after a jump)

So, what began as a frustrating stroke of bad luck quickly snowballed into a viral moment that rallied neighbors, entertained the internet, and helped offset the fallout. And after several days as Philly’s most famous ice sculpture, the car’s final act—being towed away on Monday—brought the saga to a fitting, if soggy, close.



