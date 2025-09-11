Skip to content

TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Screenshots from @kaicutch's Instagram video
@kaicutch/Instagram

Kaitlynn McCutcheon shared a video of herself driving while belting out Spears' classic song Hit Me Baby One More Time before losing control of her car and flipping it.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 11, 2025
Whether we want to admit it or not, we've all had our fair share of carpool karaoke and maybe even imagined our car as our own personal recording studio.

But TikToker and Instagrammer Kaitlynn McCutcheon may have gotten too into her performance of Britney Spears' classic, "Hit Me Baby, One More Time," when the road and her car both said, "Bet."

McCutcheon belted out the iconic "Hit me baby, one more time," while punctuating the words by lightly hitting her steering wheel with her fist.

But then her face turned incredibly serious and her eyes bulged as she put both hands on the wheel.

Based on the tension in the steering wheel and the sound in the video, she seemed to go over gravel or fresh pavement, which can be enough for a car to lose traction, and she held onto the wheel as it pulled to the side, and she corrected.

But then she may have over-corrected as the car pulled in the opposite direction, causing the car to overhang into a ditch, followed by the video being a frantic montage of images as the car flipped over.

Since she was wearing her seatbelt, McCutcheon then appeared in the camera in the upper right-hand corner, reaching down to see if her phone was okay and if she could call for help.

You can watch the video here:

Some were tickled by the irony of the video and the song choice.

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

@kaicutch/Instagram

Since the incident and going viral, McCutcheon has posted quite a few humorous edits of the accident footage, as well as the bio:

"I'M OKAY AND THE CAR STILL DRIVES BY THE WAY."

Fortunately for Kaitlynn McCutcheon, she was totally fine after the accident, and her car remained drivable. What could have turned out to be a terrible accident actually turned out to be a laughable moment, largely because of the timing of the song before the crash and even her Bluetooth disconnecting and reconnecting mid-crash.

There's no crime against having a little bit of fun while you're driving, but it's important to strike that balance between safe driving and hitting all the right notes.

And remember: always buckle up!

