Dem Senator Drops F-Bomb In Fiery Video After Trump Calls For Congressional Democrats To Be Hanged

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said "maybe it's time to pick a f**king side" in response to President Donald Trump's call for a group of congressional Democrats who are military veterans to be executed after they reminded U.S. troops that they must disobey unlawful orders.
Senators Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Kelly (Arizona) joined Representatives Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), and Jason Crow (Colorado), all of whom are veterans. In a video message, they noted that the Trump administration is "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."
They stressed that "the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home, and reminded U.S. troops that they must "refuse illegal orders":
"No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. We know this is hard and that it's a difficult time to be a public servant. But whether you're serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical."
You can see the complete video below.
But this message angered Trump, who took to Truth Social and wrote:
“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
In another post, he claimed this is "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
He also shared a Truth Social user’s call to “HANG” these individuals because, they said, it's what former President George Washington would have done.
@P78/Truth Social
Trump reiterated that the video message constitutes "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL" and added:
"Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - we won't have a Country anymore!!! An example must be SET."
Following this, Senator Murphy posted a video message of his own condemning Trump's message and calling on Americans of all stripes "to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the President of the United States be calling for his political opposition to be hanged."
He said:
"The President of the United States just called for Democratic members of Congress to be executed. This is not normal. We cannot allow this to feel normal."
"This, as far as I know, has never never happened before in the history of the country. Every Democratic member of the Senate and the House, their life is in jeopardy right now, especially those specfically targeted by this social media post. Democratic members who were simply saying that no member of the military should act illegally or in violation of the Constitution."
"The President of the United States just called for members of Congress to be executed. If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it's time to pick a f**king side. If you are a Republican in Congress, if you are a Republican governor, maybe it's time to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the President of the United States be calling for his political opposition to be hanged."
"We are in a very dangerous moment right now. The president is engaged in the wholesale incitement, endorsement, and rationalization of political violence in this country. This is a very slippery slope that we are on."
"This is a moment for people to step up, for Republicans to step up, for business leaders to step up. Anybody who has a voice or a soapbox in this country needs to draw a line in the sand and say that it is not acceptable for the President of the United States to call on the murder of his political opposition."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Others have also sounded the alarm.
The six Democrats who produced the video put out a joint statement, which read, in part:
“What’s most telling is that the president considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our service members should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.”
Indeed.