Italian reporter sparks backlash

Democratic Rep. Perfectly Calls Out Hypocrisy Of Trump's 'Department Of War' Rebrand

Sara Jacobs; Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After it was revealed that the "Department of War" is just a "secondary title" for the Department of Defense and not a legal name change, Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs put the Trump administration's hypocrisy on blast.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 11, 2025
California Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs called out the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump's "Department of War" rebrand after news outlets reported that it's merely a "secondary title" for the Department of Defense (DOD) and not a legal name change.

The department is only being given alternate labels, which is a symbolic rebrand more than anything substantive. The official name will remain the same unless Congress passes a law to change it.

Inside the Pentagon, the move has sparked frustration and bewilderment, with many officials criticizing it as an expensive cosmetic shift that would potentially cost billions and that does little to address urgent issues like confronting the growing strength of authoritarian powers.

The White House even said in an official release that Trump's order "authorizes the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as "Secretary of War," "Department of War," and "Deputy Secretary of War" in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch."

Jacobs swiftly took aim at this fact with this zinger that invokes the Trump administration's attacks against transgender people:

"So you want a name different from your given name because you feel it more accurately reflects your identity? Interesting."

You can see her post below.

Many had their own thoughts.


Last month, Trump said he wants to rename the DOD the Department of War. Trump argued that the U.S. had enjoyed an “unbelievable history of victory” in wars fought under the old moniker, which remained in use until 1947.

In fact, after World War II, President Harry S. Truman led a sweeping overhaul of the War Department, aiming to streamline national security and unify the armed services.

In 1947, Congress approved his plan to create the National Defense Establishment, which brought the Army, Navy, and the newly created Air Force under one governing body. Two years later, it was formally renamed the Department of Defense.

