Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Piers Morgan laid into far-right activist Nick Fuentes during an interview on Monday over his misogynistic views—and things got pretty spicy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 10, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Self-proclaimed White nationalist poster boy Nick Fuentes recently revealed something many have suspected for a long time. The Adolf Hitler loving, Holocaust denying, racist, misogynistic incel has never been sexually intimate with a live, human female.

Many people choose to abstain from sex for a variety of reasons.

There's nothing wrong with temporary or permanent abstinence. But most who choose to abstain don't proclaim themselves attracted to women, then make a career out of denigrating them and fomenting hatred against them among their followers.

Fuentes—who has called himself a 'proud incel'—once posted:

"Your body, my choice. Forever."

The involuntarily celibate (incels) are mainly an online community created by young men who blame all women because they're unable to attract the idealized perfect women they want to have sex with.

So the fact women aren't attracted to the 27-year-old who claims to his followers that he lives in his parent's basement, but who has a luxury apartment in Chicago, is not a huge shock.

Fuentes made the admission regarding his sexual experience during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

You can see a clip here:

Citing Fuentes' long history of sexism and misogyny seeming to indicate a deep hatred of women, Morgan asked:

"Are you actually attracted to women?"

Fuentes replied:

"I am attracted to women."

Morgan then asked:

"You’re not gay?"

Blaming women for why he's single, Fuentes responded:

"No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that."

Morgan asked:

"And do you think they should have the right to vote?”

Fuentes replied:

“I do not, no. Absolutely, not.”

Morgan then asked:

“They should stay home?”

Fuentes answered:

“Yeah.”

Seemingly hitting a nerve, Morgan—whose own hot takes aren’t exactly progressive—shot back:

"I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes? 'All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,' says the guy—have you ever had sex?"

Fuentes immediately answered:

"No, absolutely not."

Morgan continued his rant, saying:

"Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid."

The admission shouldn't shock anyone since Fuentes previously claimed all sex is gay and abstinence makes a man more heterosexual.

After the two-hour interview, Fuentes declared himself the winner because his fellow racist, misogynistic incels showered their leader with love.

Morgan begged to differ.

People were unsurprised by Fuentes' comments and the support it gained him.












During the same interview, Fuentes doubled down on his public adoration of Adolf Hitler.

Whether Fuentes is telling the truth about anything or believes anything he regurgitates for his flock of fan boys is immaterial.

Like many on the right, he just needs to sing the right tune to attract the many incels, misogynists, racists, and White nationalists looking for someone to follow. Admitting where he really lives, how much money he makes, or revealing he's not involuntarily celibate wouldn't play well to his fans.

But the hatred he creates is very real and very dangerous.

