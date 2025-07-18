Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Far-right podcaster and white nationalist Nick Fuentes railed against "scam artist" President Donald Trump and criticized the larger MAGA movement, calling it "the biggest scam in American history."
Fuentes spoke as Trump continues to face criticism for rejecting calls to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.
Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.
Trump has since directed Bondi to release whatever she finds "credible" in the Epstein files amid the backlash from his supporters. However, he dismissed the files as a "hoax" in a lengthy Truth Social post, claiming that "my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls**t’ hook, line, and sinker" despite his spending years promoting conspiracy theories about the files.
Fuentes was particularly angry about Trump's attack against his own base, saying:
"Now he says, 'If you're not on board with the Epstein cover-up, I don't want your support. You're a weakling.'"
"F**k you. F**k you. You suck, you are fat, you are a joke, you are stupid, you're not as funny as you think you are."
"Honestly—and if you watch my show, I've been very critical—I've never been this far. This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam. When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history."
"And the liberals were right. The MAGA supporters were had. They were."
"When we look back in history, we will see Trump as a scam artist who served as a vehicle for this rather than the other way around. We were not the vehicle for Trump, Trump was the vehicle for all of us."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
It was a striking moment and people noted it reflected a larger break in Trump's MAGA base, though they were not especially sympathetic to Fuentes for only realizing this now.
Fuentes has regularly criticized Trump these last few months.
In March, he admitted on his show that "liberals were right, fundamentally" about Trump, acknowledging Trump's brand of authoritarian populism by referring to him as a "populist demagogue."
He said:
"What liberals said about him, that he was stirring up the rubes, animating the rubes, with nativist rhetoric and ginning up rhetoric against the system to empower himself and people around him, and brought the swamp closer to his periphery in his first and second administration, willing to say or do anything?"
"Yeah, that all kind of turned out to be true. Yeah, that basically turned out to be true."
Well, Nick—took you long enough.