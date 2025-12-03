Skip to content

Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

Sabrina Carpenter Rips White House For Using Her Song In 'Evil And Disgusting' Pro-ICE Video

Sabrina Carpenter; Donald Trump
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

The pop singer warned the Trump White House not to ever use her music for their "inhumane agenda" after their official X account used her song "Juno" to accompany a video depicting ICE raids.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 03, 2025
Pop star Sabrina Carpenter warned the White House not to use her music for their "inhumane" agenda after the executive branch posted a video of ICE raids that used her song "Juno" without her consent.

The video released by the White House repurposed a line from Carpenter’s viral “have you ever tried this one” lyric, turning the playful phrase into a backdrop for a montage of ICE agents pursuing, detaining, and handcuffing immigrants.

The lighthearted reference was repackaged to accompany footage of enforcement actions, transforming a pop culture moment into a stark display of immigration arrests.

But the White House thinks it's hilarious, sharing the video along with the following caption:

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye."

You can see the White House's video below.

Carpenter later replied with the following message:

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

You can see her post below.

Many praised her for speaking out and have criticized the White House.


Asked to respond to Carpenter’s remarks—and to clarify whether the administration had obtained permission to use the song—White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson sidestepped both questions, instead answering with a string of wordplay built around references to the singer’s lyrics and musical themes.

She said:

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Carpenter joins a growing list of musicians who have publicly rebuked the Trump administration for using their work.

Just last month, Olivia Rodrigo condemned the White House for deploying her song “All-American Bitch” in messaging that urged immigrants to self-deport.

Rodrigo, who is Filipino American, replied to the video by demanding the White House never "use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Jack White and the White Stripes filed a lawsuit against Trump’s campaign over its use of “Seven Nation Army,” though the case was later dropped that same year. White has remained an outspoken critic ever since, exchanging sharp attacks with the White House earlier this year and branding Trump a “low-life fascist.”

