Lynda Carter Speaks Out To Defend Sabrina Carpenter's Blonde Wonder Woman Halloween Costume

Wonder Woman is a character that has spanned generations of fans, and she's a perennial choice for a Halloween costume every year, as the outfit is iconic enough to purchase or create by yourself.

Every year, you can see Wonder Women of all ages and backgrounds, including dog or cats.

This year's most famous person to don the costume and hold the Lasso of Truth? Sabrina Carpenter—who then almost immediately came under fire for keeping her usual blonde hair color while wearing the Wonder Woman costume.

The American singer-songwriter and actor, known for her TV work in Girl Meets World, her role in Mean Girls on Broadway, and her musical career, usually has a great costume, earning the moniker of "Sabrina-ween" for this habit.

Last year included Tinkerbell and a Playboy Bunny; this year she went for the iconic Wonder Woman outfit, albeit remaining blonde.

Who should come to her defense as a blonde Wonder Woman? The original Wonder Woman herself, actor Lynda Carter. She posted on X about the inclusivity of the character beyond its silver-screen beginnings and defended Carpenter's choice.

Folks agreed with Carpenter's "big tent" approach to the Wonder Woman costume, saying that it's more about the character of the person wearing the outfit than any physical attribute.

Some people were just there for the actual costume—with props!—that Carpenter was wearing.

Some remembered the canonical blonde Wonder Woman. Cassandra Sandmark, a character whose parents were Zeus and an archaeologist, took on the mantle of the character in a later season of the show.





Some people found images of Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman alternative costume—with blonde hair.

People who weren't even DC fans came out to support Carpenter's costume choice.







Some even reminisced about how long this exact argument had been going on in their own lives.

Wonder Woman is more than a costume, but rather a fan community.



Carpenter was recently a headlining act at Austin City Limits musical festival in October 2025.