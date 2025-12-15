MAGA Fan Tries To Go After 'Creepy Creature' Dolly Parton—And People Are Not Having Any Of It

A MAGA X user that goes by the name "JULIE DONUTS" found herself on the wrong side of fans of beloved music icon Dolly Parton—yes, Dolly "Imagination Library" Parton, the celebrated humanitarian and activist—after calling her a "creepy creature" for promoting her new book at Costco.
Parton's book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage was released last month. It is a compendium that chronicles a career going stronger than ever after seven decades on stage and includes many photographs and behind-the-scenes moments that any fan of hers will love.
JULIE DONUTS' post included a video of Parton strutting through Costco and looking overjoyed upon seeing "a whole stack" of her book available for purchase. She also takes a Costco food sample, which anyone who's been to a Costco knows is one of the best parts of the experience.
But the X user was not impressed, saying:
"Oh look. This creepy creature is promoting its book at Costco. Perfect match."
You can see the post below.
After one X user criticized her, JULIE DONUTS followed up with a post claiming that Parton has "a creepy evil heart pretending to be a savior":
"It’s not her appearance as much as it’s her creepy evil heart pretending to be a savior. No one gets that famous without selling their souls. NO ONE. She fooled the world but people are finally seeing it. Catch up."
You can see her post below.
Fans were not having it.
Parton is no stranger to conservative criticism—and fans have rushed to her defense in the past. For instance, in 2023, a MAGA conservative complained about her halftime outfit on Thanksgiving during an NFL game raised some conservative eyebrows.
Parton—who has always celebrated and even poked fun at her own body—dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her Thanksgiving game halftime performance.
But known MAGA troll Vince Langman, a self-proclaimed "ex-con deplorable," criticized Parton's choice of dress, asking his followers if they're "ok with 77 year old Dolly Parton dressing like a 20 year old Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader." Langman was criticized for body-shaming and ableist remarks.
For what it's worth, Stella Parton, Parton's younger sibling, said that she thought her big sister "was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving."
Don't come for Dolly unless she sends for you.