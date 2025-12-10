Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."
Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.
He said:
“Farming equipment has gotten too expensive. They put these environmental excesses on the equipment, which don’t do a damn thing except make it complicated, make it impractical, and frankly, you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”
You can hear what Trump said in the video below.
Newsom responded by sharing a long-viral meme of Trump appearing to shout at a boy mowing the lawn at the White House in 2017.
The speech bubble above Trump's head reads:
"Do you have a 185 IQ?"
You can see Newsom's post and the meme below.
@GovPressOffice/X
Others joined Newsom in mocking Trump.
Trump loves to bring up IQ as a measure of intelligence and brags about his own all the time.
In October, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."
It's worth noting that Trump has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test."
While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.
What was that about your IQ, Trump?