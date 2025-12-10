Skip to content

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
@Acyn/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After President Trump told reporters that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower," California Governor Gavin Newsom trollled him with the perfect meme.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 10, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.

He said:

“Farming equipment has gotten too expensive. They put these environmental excesses on the equipment, which don’t do a damn thing except make it complicated, make it impractical, and frankly, you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Newsom responded by sharing a long-viral meme of Trump appearing to shout at a boy mowing the lawn at the White House in 2017.

The speech bubble above Trump's head reads:

"Do you have a 185 IQ?"

You can see Newsom's post and the meme below.


Gavin Newsom's Trump meme @GovPressOffice/X

Others joined Newsom in mocking Trump.



Trump loves to bring up IQ as a measure of intelligence and brags about his own all the time.

In October, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."

It's worth noting that Trump has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test."

While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.

What was that about your IQ, Trump?

Side-by-side images show how Will Smith’s original glitchy 2023 AI spaghetti clip has evolved into today’s far more realistic AI renderings.
New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

