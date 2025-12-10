Skip to content

Joe Jonas Has Hilarious Reaction After Several Videos Of Him Struggling To Parallel Park In NYC Go Viral

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck just debuted and interviewed an AI-version of George Washington that he created—and he's getting dragged hard.

Dec 10, 2025
Conservative pundit Glenn Beck weirded everyone out when he debuted and interviewed a buff AI-generated version of former President George Washington that he created to discuss the problems the United States has at the moment.

Beck disclosed that he and his team have developed a homegrown AI system that, among other things, can analyze proposed legislation and judge whether the Founding Fathers might have considered it constitutional.

They’ve dubbed the program “George AI,” and, in true Beck fashion, it comes with a bizarre visual avatar: an unnervingly muscular, tight-shirted George Washington, fully wigged, deeply bronzed, and glass-eyed.

At one point, Beck posed a broad question to the system: What is the greatest problem facing the United States today?

The digital Washington, programmed to respond using the writings of the Founders, delivered a verdict that sounded suspiciously like it came straight from Beck himself. According to the tanned, spectral avatar, America’s central crisis is a moral one.

It said:

“If I’m honest, America’s biggest problem isn’t political or economic. It’s all moral. We’ve drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. To be free, you have to have discipline, you have to have faith, you have to have character.”
"If you don't have any of those things, laws can't stop anything and mean little. Government turns either weak or oppressive. You have grown reckless with truth, you're reckless with debt, you're comfortable blaming instead of building anything and I've understood that self-governance begins with self-control?"
"Do you even recognize what self-control is? Public virtue matters more than public opinion. You keep electing these people expecting things to change but you haven't changed. The fix is not going to be found in Washington D.C.”
“It can be found in every home, every school, every heart. America was built to be a moral and self-governing nation. It’s only that foundation that will still save her.”

You can watch part of their interview below.

That language is suspiciously familiar to what Beck stated about the “moral erosion” of America on his personal website’s blog, in which Beck wrote:

“For generations, Americans have inherited a republic based on law, liberty, and moral responsibility. That legacy is now under assault by extremists who openly seek to collapse the system and replace it with something darker.”

He went on to say that “meaning is still available” for Americans who want to “repair this country.” That meaning, he stressed, "is found in rebuilding the smallest, most human spaces — the places that cannot be digitized, globalized, or automated."

So Beck was pretty much having a conversation with himself—and no one was impressed.


We all wish we could unsee and unhear this.

