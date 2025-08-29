Skip to content

Newsom Brings Receipts About Red State Homicide Rates Amid Trump's Deployment Of Troops To Blue Cities

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Guest Sparks Outrage With Dystopian Solution For Preventing Mass Shootings

Screenshot of Aaron Cohen during Fox broadcast about Minneapolis shooting
Fox News

Canadian-American actor Aaron Cohen shared his pitch on Fox News for an "AI threat detection platform" for law enforcement that sounds like something out of George Orwell's 1984.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 29, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News guest Aaron Cohen, an American-Canadian actor and former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operative, sparked outrage after he shared his pitch with the network for an "AI threat detection platform" to aid law enforcement in identifying "potential school shooters."

Cohen spoke after a gunman opened fire through the windows of a church on Wednesday morning, killing two children and wounding 17 others during the first week of classes at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The FBI identified the shooter as a 23-year-old who was a 2017 graduate of the school. The shooter died at the scene. The shooting has angered Democrats who are once again making the case for gun reform to curb the epidemic of mass shootings nationwide.

Speaking to Fox and Friends co-host Trey Gowdy, Cohen said:

"I’m about to launch Gideon, America’s first-ever AI threat detection platform built specifically for law enforcement. It scrapes the internet 24/7 using Israeli-grade ontology to pull specific threat language and then routes it to local law enforcement."
"It's a 24/7 detective. It never sleeps and it’s going to get us in front of these attacks.”

When Gowdy asked Cohen if this software would have prevented the Minneapolis shooting, Cohen replied:

"100 percent. I wish my program would already be up. We're not launching until next week. I've got a dozen agencies on board, Trey. I just onboarded a major Northeast agency with over 2,700 sworn. This is America's early-warning system."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Cohen's announcement angered many who said it was less a solution and more akin to something out of George Orwell's 1984, in which the secret police of the totalitarian state of Oceania discover and punish "thoughtcrime."


Cohen has previously made overtures to the Trump administration in the hopes the federal government can make use of his threat-detection platform.

He previously said the system he's developed “scans the open web and social media for pre-attack signals,” including “radicalization, target casing, manifesto writing, tactical planning, and group coordination,” and then “pushes real-time alerts to law enforcement or school threat units so they can act before an attack happens.”

Cohen has also highlighted members of his "elite engineering team," a group that includes billionaire Peter Thiel's company Palantir, which has been tapped to compile a "master list" of Americans' personal info that would constitute an unprecedented expansion of state surveillance power.

Latest News

Mike Collins; Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Congressman Caught On Hot Mic Admitting Trump Is In The Epstein Files—And Whoops!

Screenshots from @andydouglas.trumpboy's TikTok video; President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Video Of Little Boy Sobbing After Finding Out Trump Is A Real Person Goes Viral—And We Totally Get It

Screenshots from @originalsugarphly's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Stunned After Best Friend Of 23 Years Ends Friendship Over Her 'Mom Shorts'

Screenshots from @nurse_xtina129's TikTok
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate By Putting Out Small Fire At Dunkin' Donuts After Workers Ignored It

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from David Dickson's TikTok videos
@new.beginnings639/TikTok

56-Year-Old Man Leaves The Internet In Shock After Showing Off His Mexican Facelift

Between constant conversations about generations not looking their age, and a resurgence of "skinnytok" and "beautytok," there's this renewed pressure for everyone to look their best, for them to refresh their look, and most importantly, to look a decade younger than they actually are.

Stories have been circulating about Americans going to Mexico, specifically Guadalajara, in search of quality and affordable plastic surgery to give them a fresh look, but patients are walking away looking much younger than you might expect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Former Republican congressman and Fox News host Trey Gowdy
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

MAGA Fumes Over Fox Gun Control Talk

The nation is reeling after yesterday’s mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, where a gunman opened fire during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen others. The tragedy has not only shaken the community but also reignited the national debate over guns in America—this time sparked by an unlikely voice.

Former Republican congressman and Fox News host of Sunday Night in America, Trey Gowdy—long seen as a staunch defender of gun rights and a past recipient of National Rifle Association contributions—surprised many of his own allies when he called for a national reckoning on firearms access.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spotify Logo; Tweet by Morning Brew
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images; @MorningBrew/Twitter (X)

Spotify Just Announced That They're Adding A DM Feature—And Here Come The Jokes

One of the most frustrating experiences with using social media and other interactive platforms is the desire for a specific feature, only for the designers behind the platform to roll out a feature that no one asked for.

On X (formerly Twitter), many people have asked for an editing feature on published Tweets, while users on Bluesky have asked for better methods to categorize posts. Naturally, both platforms have rolled out video features instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Nelly Furtado Sends Message To Body-Shaming Trolls With Epic T-Shirt At Manchester Pride

Though countless people love her and her music, the haters surrounding Nelly Furtado and her body have been incredibly loud and toxic.

But this year at the Manchester Pride Festival, Furtado came with the perfect clapback to the haters: an outfit that called back to her I'm Like a Bird days, paired with her current body.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lil Nas X
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X Speaks Out

Lil Nas X’s summer swerved from chart-topping to chaotic after his arrest in Los Angeles last week. The Grammy-winning “Industry Baby” rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, found himself in the middle of a late-night spiral that ended with felony charges, a hospital stay, and a video to fans that was equal parts rattled and reassuring.

According to reports from last week, Hill was spotted drifting in and out of a Hollywood hotel before wandering the streets in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

Keep ReadingShow less