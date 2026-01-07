Dad Goes Viral For The Unexpected Christmas Gift He Bought For 'Himself'—And We're Sobbing

Skip to content

People Break Down Which Careers Are A Total Relationship Turn-Off

After TikToker @alexaaaclark's parents decided to give everyone cash to spend on three Christmas gifts for themselves, her dad shocked everyone with his choice.

Jan 07, 2026
Christmas comes but once a year, and with how expensive and stressful the season has become, that might feel like a good thing.

But every once in a while, something magical happens, allowing us to imagine how much fun it might be for Christmas to last all year long.

TikToker @alexaaclark shared a magical moment from a family gathering that included her parents, two brothers, and herself, going on a special trip to Utah together. Alexa's mother sat next to Alexa's father and explained to the family that she would give each of them $200 to use for Christmas shopping.

The twist was that the money was not for buying gifts for everyone in the family. Instead, they had to spend it on themselves to fulfill a personal want, a personal need, and something that would assist in their personal growth. As the money was passed around, each person could be heard gasping in excitement, especially as Alexa's mother explained the rules.

The family then agreed to prepare their gifts like traditional Christmas presents, open them in front of each other, and explain what they got for themselves.

You can watch the video here:

@alexaaaclark

Christmas Eve with my family this year 🥹🥹🥹 #christmas #traditions #fyp

For the rest of the video, Alexa took viewers on a tour through a few stores like Sephora, seeking out skincare that she needed, a new wallet, and a few other items she'd been eyeing throughout the year.

Fellow TikTokers were touched by how Alexa's parents took care of their children, even as adults.

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

Alexa later shared a second video to show what everyone picked out for themselves on Christmas morning. Alexa's brothers bought high-quality shoes and clothing that they wanted and needed, which drew compliments from the whole family.

Similarly, her mother picked out lip gloss and a purse that she'd been considering for well over a year, finally using this time to purchase them for herself, and everyone was happy for her.

But the holiday magic really poured in when Alexa's dad shared a gift—which turned out to be diamond earrings for his wife, rather than something for himself.

Alexa's dad explained his purchase, covering his want and his need:

"I want Michelle to be happy, and in order for her to be happy, I needed to get her the diamond earrings."

Alexa could be heard applauding in the background while her brothers laughed, and her mother clearly could not stop smiling.

You can watch the follow-up video here:

@alexaaaclark

Part 2: The reveal of the Christmas gifts we got for ourselves (well most of us) #fyp #part2 #christmasmorning

Fellow TikTokers were deeply touched by the gesture.

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

@alexaaclark/TikTok

The structure of this gift exchange was incredibly heartwarming, but the dad's take on what he wanted an was especially touching.

Because it's true: sometimes what we want and what we need is firmly tied to the people around us, and filling their cup can fill ours, as well.

