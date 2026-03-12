Megyn Kelly Tells 'Homicidal Maniac' Lindsey Graham To 'STFU' About Iran War In Brutal Rant

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly criticized South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday, calling him a "homicidal maniac" and demanding he "shut the f**k up" following his calls for intervention in Cuba and for President Donald Trump to join Israel in attacking the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
In particular, Graham urged Middle Eastern partners to do more to support the U.S. war effort, telling countries such as Saudi Arabia to “up your game.” He also criticized Spain after its leadership strongly opposed the attacks on Iran. Graham said Spain had “lost your way,” and called on the U.S. to cut ties with the country and withdraw its military air base from Spanish territory.
In a post on X, Kelly wrote:
"When did Lindsay Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now - checks notes - Spain."
You can see what she wrote below.
She went further in a follow-up post:
"Let’s get real. The problem with Lindsay Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show."
You can see what she wrote below.
She also railed into him in on an episode of her podcast, saying:
“This guy is a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable. He wants us – he got us into the Iranian war, Lindsey Graham. Now he wants us to get involved in a Lebanese war, which Israel’s already starting or involved in, and he wants us to go into Cuba, from the sound of it, possibly. Is that a boots on the ground situation? I don’t know."
“But this guy should be nowhere near President Trump. He should not be allowed within 20 feet of the president’s orbit, and the president should make the decision to keep this guy the hell away from him or, at least in his own mind, shut down his influence. This is not a force for good in the United States of America, Lindsey Graham.” ...
"I want a solid defeat if it can be achieved but I'm also going to be honest: it's not going universally well over there. We're getting propaganda from the administration and then we're getting the naysayers who report nothing but bad news for the United States, which isn't true either."
"It's quite a feat to have sunk their entire Navy, which we appear to have done. Don't underestimate the power of the U.S. military, but the bloodlust by the administration spokespeople and this guy chief among them is very disconcerting. It's very off-putting."
"He then went on to issue a warning to Spain. What are we now doing to Spain not to mention the entire Arab world? ... No one elected you our commander-in-chief."
"Shut the f**k up. Get off the national scene. You've disgraced yourself and endangered our troops long enough."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Kelly made her remarks just days after The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham had traveled repeatedly to Israel to meet privately with Israeli intelligence officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, advising him on how to persuade Trump to join attacks on Iran. Lawmakers in both parties also believe Graham helped convince Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.
It's a classic case of MAGA Republicans eating their own—and people had criticism for both Kelly and Graham as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise.
Graham was also called out after he predicted that the U.S. is "gonna obliterate" Iran's nuclear program by the time the war with the country is over, prompting critics to point out that he directly contradicted Trump's own claim from last summer.
Graham claimed Trump is “the right guy at the right time” because of Tehran’s supposed nuclear program—even though Trump claimed Iran's nuclear capabilities had been "obliterated" following his unilateral decision to bomb Iran last June.
It's safe to say not a soul in the MAGA movement knows what they're talking about—we might as well let them eat each other.