Skip to content

Renée Good's Brother Shares Emotional Testimony On Capitol Hill To Condemn ICE In Viral Clip

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Savannah Guthrie And Her Siblings Tearfully Plead For Their Mother's Safe Return In Gut-Wrenching Video

Annie Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie, Camron Guthrie
@savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Today Show host and her two siblings tearfully read a prepared statement to ask for the safe return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, following her alleged kidnapping.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Popular TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie has made headlines herself after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home on February 1, 2026.

Nancy, 84, has multiple health concerns, including limited mobility, medications she must take on a regular schedule, and a pacemaker, which went offline from the app the Guthrie family was using to monitor it this past Sunday.

The Pima County Police Department is heading the investigation around the disappearance, and local homicide investigators, search-and-rescue personnel, and border patrol officers are involved.

Guthrie's absence was noticed on Sunday morning, February 1, when she didn't attend her usual church service. She was last seen the night before on January 31 and has no known connections who would have a motivation to harm her.

Savannah Guthrie, alongside her brother and sister, Camron and Annie, said they have been doing everything they can to bring their mother home, but they also posted an Instagram video, in case there's someone out there who could do more.

Savannah, center, and Annie, to the left, read from a piece of paper, describing their mother and pleading with a possible abductor to bring her home safely.

Savannah read:

"Our mom is our heart and our home."
"She is 84 years old. Her heart and her health are fragile."
"She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive."
"She needs it not to suffer."

Savannah then directed her attention to a possible ransom letter and kidnapper.

"We, too, have heard the rumors about a possible ransom letter."
"As a family, we are doing everything that we can."
"We are ready to talk."
"However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her."
"We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

You can watch the video here:

Fellow Instagrammers hoped for her safe return.

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Instagram video was also shared to the X platform, where X users similarly hoped for the best for the family.








It's heartbreaking that the Guthrie family is going through this. May they soon have answers, and may their mother, Nancy, be returned to them soon.

Latest News

Caroline Vazzana
Trending

Influencer Divides The Internet By Rocking Some Cube-Shaped Jeans In Viral Video

Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Political News

Ted Cruz's Epic Freudian Slip About 'Pedophiles' During Senate Speech Resurfaces—And Oof

Close-up of a man slipping an engagement ring on a woman's finger.
Trending

Guys Who Asked For A Parent's Permission To Marry And Got Rejected Share Their Stories

A man standing in front of a classroom full of students
Trending

People Break Down The Most Unhinged Thing A Teacher Ever Did In The Classroom

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Catherine O’Hara appears at a public event (left) alongside a still of the actor as Cookie Fleck holding her Norwich Terrier, Winky, in Best in Show (right).
Unique Nicole/WireImage; Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Westminster Dog Show Honors Catherine O'Hara With Tribute During Norwich Terrier Judging—And We're Sobbing

Catherine O’Hara has been remembered and eulogized for her unforgettable work across film and television—from Home Alone to The Nightmare Before Christmas to Schitt’s Creek. This week, she was honored somewhere unexpectedly perfect: the Westminster Dog Show.

Days after the legendary comedic actress died at age 71, the Westminster Kennel Club paused its 2026 competition to celebrate her iconic role in Best in Show, the beloved Christopher Guest comedy that immortalized the eccentric, campiest of camp world of competitive dog shows.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show

You've probably heard that conservatives are having a meltdown because—gasp!—PUERTO RICAN star Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Won't someone think of the children?!

Well, the sociopaths at Turning Point USA apparently have, though not in the way conservatives are usually caterwauling about.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehmet Oz
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Dr. Oz Sparks Outrage With His Solution For Lack Of Doctors In Rural Healthcare

Former television presenter and author Mehmet Oz, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's choice to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke at a "fireside chat" for the "Action for Progress" initiative in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

During his remarks, Oz stated that rural communities would benefit from having AI avatars stand in for doctors. The Trump administration passed a law dramatically reducing funding for rural hospitals, which are already understaffed.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Refusing To Apologize To Alex Pretti's Family For Sharing Tweet Calling Him An 'Assassin'

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after refusing to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti after sharing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post claiming Pretti was an "assassin."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
C-SPAN3

Karoline Leavitt Slammed Over Her Alarming Comments About The U.S. Constitution

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she addressed President Donald Trump's recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

During a Monday interview with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, "Trump said Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over—we should take over the voting—the voting in at least many, 15 places," stressing that "Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Keep ReadingShow less