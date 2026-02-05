Savannah Guthrie And Her Siblings Tearfully Plead For Their Mother's Safe Return In Gut-Wrenching Video

Popular TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie has made headlines herself after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home on February 1, 2026.
Nancy, 84, has multiple health concerns, including limited mobility, medications she must take on a regular schedule, and a pacemaker, which went offline from the app the Guthrie family was using to monitor it this past Sunday.
The Pima County Police Department is heading the investigation around the disappearance, and local homicide investigators, search-and-rescue personnel, and border patrol officers are involved.
Guthrie's absence was noticed on Sunday morning, February 1, when she didn't attend her usual church service. She was last seen the night before on January 31 and has no known connections who would have a motivation to harm her.
Savannah Guthrie, alongside her brother and sister, Camron and Annie, said they have been doing everything they can to bring their mother home, but they also posted an Instagram video, in case there's someone out there who could do more.
Savannah, center, and Annie, to the left, read from a piece of paper, describing their mother and pleading with a possible abductor to bring her home safely.
Savannah read:
"Our mom is our heart and our home."
"She is 84 years old. Her heart and her health are fragile."
"She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive."
"She needs it not to suffer."
Savannah then directed her attention to a possible ransom letter and kidnapper.
"We, too, have heard the rumors about a possible ransom letter."
"As a family, we are doing everything that we can."
"We are ready to talk."
"However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her."
"We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”
You can watch the video here:
Fellow Instagrammers hoped for her safe return.
@savannahguthrie/Instagram
@savannahguthrie/Instagram
@savannahguthrie/Instagram
@savannahguthrie/Instagram
@savannahguthrie/Instagram
The Instagram video was also shared to the X platform, where X users similarly hoped for the best for the family.
It's heartbreaking that the Guthrie family is going through this. May they soon have answers, and may their mother, Nancy, be returned to them soon.