People Break Down The Most Unhinged Thing A Teacher Ever Did In The Classroom

A good teacher will leave a lasting impression in our lives.

Though, it would be an accurate statement to say that bad teachers also have the ability to leave lasting impressions.

Even if these lasting impressions might not have been owing to words of wisdom, or setting a good example.

Far from it, we often remember bad teachers for their poor behavior in the classroom.

Something some teachers took to an entirely new level.

Redditor MrBananaStand1990 was curious to learn about the most jaw dropping behavior people ever witnessed in a classroom, leading them to ask:



"What unhinged thing did a former teacher do in the classroom?"

Well... Their Lesson Plan Was A Success?

"My Bio teacher in High School had another science teacher come in the classroom while he was teaching, have an argument with him and shoot him in front of all of the students."

"Everything was staged including fake blood, but it looked real enough to all of us."

"Then he jumped up, and told us all to take our pulse."

"It was supposedly a way for us to experience the effect of stress or trauma."

"Never found out what, if anything, happened to him or the other teacher."- ReesieVA

Unhinged Isn't Always A Bad Thing...

"Unhinged in a fun way, but my Religion teacher put on the DreamWork’s movie 'Prince of Egypt' for us in class one day."

"When it got to the part where the song 'You’re Playing with the Big Boys Now' was about to play he paused the movie, told us it was his favorite song, and that he was going to sing along and that none of us could stop him."

"He proceeded to prance around the room like a Cabaret dancer, yelling the song at the top of his lungs, staring down whoever was the nearest student to him."

"Loved that guy."- LittleNigiri

...But He Could Have Just Sent Him To The Principal...

"Mr. Bloom earned the nickname Mr. Boom when he threw a desk so hard (toward, but not at, a certain student) that one of the legs punctured the wall and it just stayed there."

"The student was a POS and said some real vile sh*t (about Mr. Boom's recently deceased kid), so the whole class backed Mr. Boom and we all said the student did it."- BlottomanTurk





Mad Desk Flip GIF by Eminem Giphy

Take Your Pick...

"We had a French teacher who slept with one of the students in her classroom, I also had a teacher send me to the shop across the road and give me the money to buy him a newspaper and myself a pack of cigarettes so I could calm down and stop disrupting the lesson."- Huge-Collection6746

Oops...



"Decided to show us how earthquake proof the lights were by hanging down from them."

"They were not indeed rated for such a test."- NecessaryPurpose6026

Drunk Head First GIF by Barstool Sports Giphy

Why Some Choose To Walk To School

"Not a teacher, but a bus driver."

"He pulled the bus over, picked up a text book and smacked a disruptive kid with it."

"Dropped the book and went back to driving us."- showstoppergal

T.M.I.

"I sh*t you not, my coworker just told me, like, an hour ago about the day her high school philosophy teacher said, to the entire goddamn class, 'making love to my wife is such a beautiful act that, after we’re done, I sit on the edge of the bed and cry'."

"I’m still reeling."- cyoung1024

...He Couldn't Teach Them Something Else?...

"We had a rather eccentric History teacher."

"At the start of each lesson he would walk into the classroom and say 'Good Morning class. Who wants to learn about history today?'."

"This was our first term at the new school, so of course we wanted to learn, and a sea of hands went up."

" After a few weeks we began to wonder what happened if we didn’t want to 'learn about history today'."

"So the number of raised hands got fewer and fewer."

"Eventually, we persuaded all our classmates not to raise their hands."

"So in walks our History teacher."

“Good Morning, class. Who wants to learn about history today?'"

" Not a single hand goes up."

“'Right, so there’s no one here who wants to learn about history?'"

"We all sat in silence."

“'So, if no one wants to learn about history, there’s no point in me trying to teach you. I’m off for a smoke'."

"He walked out of the classroom, and appeared a few minutes later in the car park, standing next to his car smoking a cigarette."- Accurate_Till_4474

oscar isaac smoking GIF Giphy

The School Must Have Had One Good Insurance Policy...

"It was unhinged but in a good way."

"My chem teacher lit his desk on fire using alcohol and a taser to introduce us to one of our next chapters."

"Also built a cannon in the hallway."

"He went through around 100 ceiling tiles a semester."- caughtyoulookinn

A Lack Of Progress From The Students Can Be A Reflection Of The Teacher...

"It was a college Intro to Logic professor."

"In the first class, he slammed his head repeatedly (and hard!) into a desk when someone answered a question wrong, while screaming 'no no no no no!'”

"Second class, another wrong answer, and he ate a handful of chalk in frustration, like he was Cookie Monster slamming some cookies."

"I dropped the class after that."- somastars

Actions Have Consequences

"Over weight science teacher once sat on a chair and the metal legs buckled in front of the class."

"Dude was so pissed, or embarrassed, he got up off the floor and threw it out of the third story window."

"2 minutes later a science teacher from downstairs came running up demanding to know who threw the chair."

"After my teacher told him to relax it wasn't a student, he was then told the gardener was working down below and copped the chair to the head."

"Straight trip to the hospital and workers comp pay out for him."- Matured_in_Oz

Learn Something New Every Day

"We had a teacher who needed to leave class to use the restroom one day and the teacher across the hall who could normally watch us both for a few minutes was on a field trip."

"He took out his glass eye and put it on his desk and warned us 'I'm watching you' while he left to do his business."

"That's how some of us learned he had a glass eye."- Illustrious-Science3

He Met His Waterloo...

"9th grade World History."

"Annoying entitled rich kid with Napoleon complex (he was a small guy) acted up, just nonstop verbal harassment."

"She picked his entire desk up, with him in it, and threw it out the door."

"Yes he was small, and she looked fit, but that was a flex nobody saw coming and no one messed with her again."- ghost_suburbia

Napoleon GIF by Sony Pictures Giphy

We've all had teachers we look back on less fondly than others.

But hopefully none of us have had teachers like these, whose actions may very well disrupt our sleep for the rest of our lives...