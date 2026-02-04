JD Vance Just Shared The 'Fantastic Lineup' For TPUSA's Halftime Show Concert—And The Jokes Were Hilariously Brutal

After Vice President JD Vance shared his excitement for Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," people online were quick to bring the jokes about just how weak the lineup really is.
Several months ago, conservatives lashed out after rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was announced as the first Latin male artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
At least one far-right figure said Bad Bunny "will just further divide the American people" and suggested that either the right-wing performers Kid Rock or Jason Aldean should headline the show instead.
After announcing plans for a competing halftime show to counter Bad Bunny’s, Turning Point USA spent months assembling a lineup. On Monday, the group revealed performers including Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett.
Vance shared the news with his followers on X, writing:
"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK."
But people couldn't help but point out that for all the complaints about the Super Bowl halftime show, you'd think conservatives would have set up an alternative with actual star power.
The hilarious shade came quick.
The news of this halftime show lineup is all the more embarrassing after Bad Bunny made Grammys history on Sunday night.
The rapper collected three awards Sunday, including a landmark album of the year win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos—the first Spanish-language album to take the Recording Academy’s top honor.
He dedicated his win to “all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams," speaking out against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown after ICE agents murdered Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, sparking protests.
He said "ICE Out!" to cheers and stressed that Latinos are "not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. ... we are humans and we are Americans."