MAGA Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Latino Rapper Bad Bunny Is Picked For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has sent angry MAGA fans into overdrive after he, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, was announced as the performer set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Bad Bunny will be the first Latin male artist to headline football's largest event, a historic achievement that he acknowledged in the following statement:
"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
But MAGA and some of its most high-profile surrogates—including far-right provocateur Nick Adams—lashed out.
But the singer's fans have mocked these critics profusely.
Earlier this month, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said in an interview that he left the United States off his 2025–2026 concert tour out of fear that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might raid the venues during his shows.
He said "Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world" and stressed that "ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”
Bad Bunny has long criticized ICE operations, which have intensified under President Donald Trump. In a June Instagram video, he expressed anger at federal agents in Puerto Rico for not “leaving these people working here alone.”
The musician kicked off the tour with a two-month residency in San Juan. Titled “I Don’t Want to Leave Here,” the run spans 30 shows on the island and wraps up on September 14, featuring surprise appearances by several Hollywood stars.
Afterward, the artist will launch the “Debí tirar más fotos World Tour,” beginning November 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to promote the new album of the same name.