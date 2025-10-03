GOP Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling For Dem Rep. To Be Executed For Urging People To Protest Trump

On Wednesday, September 25, an Arizona MAGA Republican state Representative publicly called for the execution of Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal because she urged anyone displeased with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's job performance to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to protest.
Apparently, urging citizens to make their voices heard was a step too far for Arizona state GOP Representative John Gillette, who responded to a clip edited out of a longer video by right-wing account The Patriot Oasis (TPO). A quick scan through Gillette's X account media posts will reveal his political leanings.
TPO posted their cherry-picked clip—tagging FBI Director Kash Patel—with the caption:
"BREAKING: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls on Democrats to be 'strike ready' and 'street ready'."
"This is a CLEAR call to violence!"
The full video, from March, was part of Representative Jayapal's Resistance Lab YouTube series.
According to The Arizona Mirror, their review of the entire hour-long video made it clear Representative Jayapal made no calls to violence nor advocated for overthrowing the government. Instead, the video focused on “non-violent resistance” to Trump and advising people on how. And a six-month-old video is hardly "BREAKING" news.
In a comment on the X post by TPO, Gillette—using his official legislative account—wrote:
"Until people like this, that advocate for the overthrow of the American government are tried convicted and hanged.. it will continue."
Gillette may have no qualms about his post, but even Elon Musk's platform flagged it and limited its reach.
@AzRepGillette/X
Gillette went on to argue with anyone who called him out for his misinformation and incitement of violence.
@AzRepGillette/X
@AzRepGillette/X
At some point, Gillette got tired of the ratio and crawled back under his rock.
But people continued to call him out for his violent rhetoric.
Representative Jayapal shared her official statement on Instagram, captioned:
"My statement in regard to comments made by State Representative John Gillette of Arizona"
Representative Jayapal wrote:
"Two days ago, an elected member of the Arizona State House of Representatives called for me and those who advocate for nonviolent resistance training to be 'tried, convicted and hanged'."
"This is appalling, unacceptable, and dangerous from anyone, but particularly from an elected official."
"It is a call to violence designed to suppress nonviolent democratic organizing against authoritarianism and further polarize the American public for political gain. Sadly, it makes the world a more dangerous place for each of us."
Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, declared her Justice Department would go after anyone whose hate speech called for violence after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was killed in another act of senseless gun violence.
Unsurprisingly, the GOP and Bondi have been silent ever since Gillette issued his online call for violence against Democratic Representative Jayapal.
