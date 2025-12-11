Skip to content

Ron Perlman Leaves Fans Stunned With Story About Peeing On His Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's

Brooke Shields Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Given Awkwardly Short Chair On 'Today' Show

Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields
TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Brooke Shields was on hand to guest-host TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Monday when she and Jenna Bush Hager suddenly realized how much shorter Shields' chair was.

Dec 11, 2025
People who have not performed in front of a live audience might assume that adequate rehearsal time and production planning ensure things will go smoothly.

But seasoned performers will tell you that mistakes happen, no matter how well-rehearsed or fine-tuned the project is. When the mistake is obvious enough that the audience becomes aware of it, the best thing to do is laugh it off or incorporate the mistake into the program as much as possible to keep the show going.

While visiting the TODAY Show with Jenna & Friends, Brooke Shields sat down for a fun conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, only for the two of them to quickly realize that the co-hosting chairs were not even close to the same height.

Instead, Bush Hager sat at her usual level behind the desk, while Shields appeared to be much, much shorter.

Looking around, confused, Shields quipped:

"Why am I in the kids' seat?"

Bush Hager looked out at the audience, shocked, and called out:

"You guys! Something is wrong! Something is very wrong!"

Shields began to giggle, repeating:

"I'm in the kids' chair!"

The audience erupted in laughter while the chaos continued to unfold.

Then, throwing her hands up in mock surrender, Shields quipped again:

"Oh my god, I get it! It's your show!"

In this moment, Bush Hager had to know:

"Is this the first time in your whole life that you've ever felt... not tall?"

While the two women continued to joke about the predicament, they tried out a few different solutions, including Shields sitting with one leg tucked under her to make her appear taller in the seat, as well as simply giving up and standing behind the table instead of sitting in the chair.

Then a member of the production team brought a replacement chair, which both women applauded, before they continued on with their conversation.

You can watch the moment unfold here:

Viewers were left giggling after the little mishap.

You can watch the full segment with Brooke Shields here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Mistakes are going to happen when you're in front of an audience, and it's often easiest to just laugh them off.

This was a hilariously endearing moment and started the conversation off on a light and funny note—perfect for the morning and totally in tune with the Jenna & Friends vibe.

Woman hanging Christmas ornaments; Tweet from @_Clom_
Store's 2025 Christmas Ornaments Featuring The Year's Trendy Phrases Have The Internet Saying 'No Thank You'

progressive Pride flag, closeup of TSA agent
MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

Screenshots from @behind_da_pine's TikTok video
Little Girl Hilariously Figures Out How To Get Around Mom's 'No Bad Words' Rule—And We Gotta Respect It

AI-generated Christmas mural in Kingston
Giant AI-Generated Christmas Mural Removed After People Notice Some Truly Unhinged Details

