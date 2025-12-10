Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Outspoken podcaster and former Bravo home improvement star Jennifer Welch spoke out about the publicity tour Erika Kirk has been on since her husband Charlie Kirk was shot and killed back in September.
Appearing at the White House and at as many conservative conventions and on as many right-wing networks as possible, Erika Kirk has been all smiles as she promotes Turning Point USA and her late husband's last book.
NOBODY misses Charlie.
[image or embed]
— MS Kohut (@mskohut.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 8:22 AM
@pokket/Bluesky
On the Sunday episode of the I've Had It podcast Welch co-hosts with Angie Sullivan, the two women discussed comments Kirk made during her recent live interview at the DealBook Summit in New York.
Kirk, who was asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin about NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, said:
"You know it’s so interesting because I lived in Manhattan for a while and I loved this city. I’m going to come at this from a female voter because a high percentage of his voters were female."
"I think there's a tendency, especially when you live in a city like Manhattan, where, again, you are so career-driven, and you almost look to the government as a form of replacement for certain things, relationship-wise, even."
"What I don't want to have happen is women, young women, in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage, because you're relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support [you]."
@RachelTrue/X
While Charlie and Erika Kirk made millions repeatedly denigrating women for getting an education, having careers, working outside the home, and delaying marriage, Erika had done all of those things.
According to Erika Kirk's website, she's the current CEO of Turning Point USA as well as the CEO and founder of four other organizations. She also delayed her marriage until she was 32, which is several years older than the United States' national average.
On her podcast, Welch addressed Kirk saying:
"Erika Kirk...you allow yourself to be afforded all of the luxuries of all of the civil rights fight that the suffragettes and other women fought for you to be able to be a full-time working mother. To be a CEO of a company."
"You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian. And number two, wants to be a female hypocrite, such as yourself."
You can see a clip here:
Welch continued:
"Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe, and women are a lot more empathetic than you are."
Summing up her feelings on Erika Kirk, Welch concluded:
"She is an absolute grifter, just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."
People concurred with Welch's assessment of Erika Kirk's hypocrisy and opportunism.
For those that didn’t get an 😉invite— and weren’t aware~~The (very nasty) Erika Kirk hosted a $10,000-a-plate black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend.Like every grieving widow.🙄#Hypocrisy#TPUSAracists
[image or embed]
— Moriah (@moriah1121.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 3:03 PM
@catladyresister/Bluesky
@wmf5/Bluesky
@TheBrianShapiro/X
Oh, yes, career women who become lawyers, physicians, PR and Advertising Directors, and employed in STEM Finance certainly must rely upon the government for subsistence 😆😂🤣. Hogwash, Erika Kirk.BTW, her almost grinding VP Vance, and her hypocrisy and outright lying exemplifies her “Christianity.”
— ladyexec.bsky.social (@ladyexec.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Tim Deline/Facebook
@matthew-ds9/Bluesky
Kar Prentice Scott/Facebook
Carl Fant/Facebook
@thetruth11/Bluesky
MAGA is coming hard for Welch in the wake of her criticism of Kirk.
Just like they do every time they're confronted with hard truths they can't dispute.
You can watch the full episode of I've Had It here:
- YouTube youtu.be