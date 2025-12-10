Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Well, the fix is in, it would seem: Google released their annual "Year in Search" video, and it is so full of glaring omissions it has many people crying foul.

The company has released a video like this every year since 2010 as a compendium of the biggest happenings of the year—that is, the most searched-for events of the past 12 months.

And to judge from the political content included in this year's "Year in Search" video, you would think 2025 was nothing special. Nice and easy, even.

The video contains the usual pop culture coverage, including everything from Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" roll-out to Labubus.

The horrors of the Los Angeles wildfires are there too, as are the Central Texas floods.

But glaringly absent are... well, pretty much every political event we've all endured this year with a few very, VERY notable exceptions.

Like Erika Kirk triumphantly declaring she was choosing "courage" and "family" in the wake of her husband Charlie Kirk's murder. That was in there.

Oh an the increasingly terrifying specter of AI and the tech industry? That was included, with a decidedly sunny twist that makes the whole thing look exhilaratingly revolutionary.

Gaza? Not a word. Ukraine? Nope. The ICE immigration crackdown? Silence. And the historic, record-breaking No Kings Day protests? Not a peep.

And remember: This is a video that supposedly compiles the most searched-for events of the year, so the contention being made here is that nobody cared about or noticed any of this stuff. Which is absurd.

As podcaster Robert Wagner put it on Bluesky:

"This amazing short feature from Google is what life would be like if you simply accepted the sh*t show that is the world today and diverted all of your attention to the propaganda of one of the world's most devious, harmful, and evil corporations."

On social media, people were aghast by Google's blatant lying by omission.









Google's Year in Search 2025 video transitioned from K-pop Demon Hunters to basically MAGA propaganda. I have now seen GOLDEN playing over a Charlie Kirk tribute

— Dar Laufer (@creepyfanboy.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 4:51 PM





Heads up that the Google year in search includes Trump propaganda and memorializing Charlie Kirk. So, yanno, saved you a click.

— The Italian Christmas Donkey BQ (@tbqtalks.com) December 9, 2025 at 2:05 AM





Anyway, if you were one of the people still in doubt over whether the tech industry is in Trump's pocket... well...