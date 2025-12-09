Skip to content

Joe Jonas Has Hilarious Reaction After Several Videos Of Him Struggling To Parallel Park In NYC Go Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kristen Stewart Goes Viral With Her Take On Why Method Actors In Hollywood All Seem To Be Men

Kristen Stewart during her conversation on The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times.
The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times / YouTubehttps://youtu.be/YY5tIJpH0YE?si=bxohd7_0f_24G0Qk

Stewart shared her hot take with the New York Times' podcast The Interview on why we don't tend to see female Method actors in Hollywood—and people are nodding in agreement.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 09, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

In every behind-the-scenes acting documentary, there’s always one guy eager to recount the time he took method acting “too far.”

The stories are lauded as part of a toxic and misogynistic Hollywood lore: Jared Leto allegedly terrorizing Suicide Squad castmates with Joker-inspired “gifts,” Daniel Day-Lewis insisting on being addressed as “Mr. President” on and off set filming Lincoln, and Christian Bale radically altering his body for The Machinist.

What started as a collection of acting school techniques aimed at enhancing emotional authenticity has, in some cases, turned into a strange masculinity ritual disguised as art. Kristen Stewart, whose career has included teenage superstardom, bold indie projects, and now directing, has watched this spectacle long enough to recognize which performers are making the most noise.

During a recent conversation with the New York Times, she was asked whether she related to Marlon Brando’s brand of method acting, including the infamous moment he insisted on pronouncing “Krypton” as “Kryp-tin” in Superman to maintain his sense of artistic independence during a movie he considered beneath him.

She didn’t miss a beat:

“Poor male actors. It must be so painful…”

Her sigh said the rest: men might be taking Method mythology just a little too seriously.

Method acting, of course, has a long and complicated history. The Method, developed by Konstantin Stanislavski and later reshaped by Lee Strasberg, was created to help actors connect with their own emotional impulses.

Stanislavski introduced his ideas beginning with My Life in Art in 1924, and the technique made its way to the United States through the Group Theatre and later the Actors Studio, founded in 1947.

Women were central to its evolution—Ellen Burstyn, Sally Field, Melissa Leo, Jane Fonda, Marilyn Monroe—yet the cultural image of “the Method actor” calcified around tortured men performing suffering like an emotionally cathartic Olympic event.

Asked about this disparity, Stewart offered her thesis:

“That kick-started so many things! Performance is inherently vulnerable and, therefore, quite embarrassing and unmasculine. There’s no bravado in suggesting that you’re a mouthpiece for someone else’s ideas. It’s inherently submissive. Have you ever heard of a female actor that was method?”

Well… sort of. Lady Gaga famously couldn’t shake Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci, prompting British Vogue to note she had “lost touch with reality.” Meryl Streep maintained her glacial Miranda Priestly shell throughout The Devil Wears Prada, and she regretted it immediately.

Streep later admitted the experiment cured her of any lingering Method curiosity:

“It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer… That’s the last time I ever attempted a method thing!”

Natalie Portman has put it more bluntly: method acting is a “luxury that women can’t afford.”

Stewart distilled that double standard:

“Men are aggrandized for retaining self. Brando sounds like a hero, doesn’t he? If a woman did that, it would be different.”

Translation: a man disappears into a role; a woman “needs to calm down.”

It’s not that Stewart dismisses the emotional labor of acting. She just argues that much of the “method mystique” revolves around shielding men from the vulnerability of performance.

She explained:

“There’s a common act that happens before the acting happens on set: If they can protrude out of the vulnerability and feel like a gorilla pounding their chest before they cry on camera, it’s a little less embarrassing. It also makes it seem like a magic trick, like it is so impossible to do what you’re doing that nobody else could do it.”

This, she says, is a habit reinforced by decades of flattening female actors into caricatures—emotional, unstable, “crazy”—while male actors get lionized (and awarded) for refusing to break character long enough to say hello.

Stewart recalled bringing this up to another actor:

“As soon as I said ‘male actor, female actor,’ the reaction was like, Do not mention the elephant in the room. And he goes, ‘Oh, actresses are crazy.’”

You can watch that exchange at the 14:20 mark:

- YouTubeThe Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times

Yet Stewart is hardly stuck in critique mode these days. Flash forward to 2025, and she has fully stepped into her next creative chapter. After coming out publicly in 2017 and marrying screenwriter Dylan Meyer this year, she’s become both a millennial queer icon and a filmmaker redefining what stories she wants to tell.

Social media lit up with agreement, many noting that Stewart had neatly summarized decades of gendered double standards when it comes to “Method Acting” in a single eye-roll.









Her first full-length feature as a director, The Chronology of Water, is now in select theaters. An adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, the film stars Imogen Poots as a competitive swimmer navigating trauma, desire, and self-invention. It’s raw, visually daring, and emotionally unguarded, qualities Stewart clearly values but doesn’t feel obliged to package in macho mythology.

As she put it:

“If you want to know anything about me, if you want to have a continued conversation, you have to watch my movie first… it would be like you wanted to hang out with me.”

You can watch the trailer below:

- YouTubeThe Forge

As Hollywood continues to applaud men who starve themselves, storm around set, and call it “authenticity,” Stewart’s interview cuts through the noise: acting is built on vulnerability, not drywall damage or berating a production assistant mid-monologue.

And maybe, just maybe, women deserve the same benefit of the doubt.

Latest News

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Trending

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Celebrities

Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

Screenshots of "George Washington" and Glenn Beck
Political News

Glenn Beck Just Created A Buff AI Version Of George Washington—And It's As Bizarre As You Think

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Piers Morgan; Nick Fuentes
Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Self-proclaimed White nationalist poster boy Nick Fuentes recently revealed something many have suspected for a long time. The Adolf Hitler loving, Holocaust denying, racist, misogynistic incel has never been sexually intimate with a live, human female.

Many people choose to abstain from sex for a variety of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
@Acyn/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Duffy
Eric Lee/Getty Images

Sean Duffy Dragged After Sharing Bizarre Proposal For How To 'Get Some Blood Flowing' At The Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was criticized after he said that airports should add workout areas as part of his bizarro effort to make air travel a more pleasurable experience for travelers.

As part of his push to brand the initiative as “family friendly,” Duffy unveiled a $1 billion funding program that airports can apply for to build additional nursing suites, children’s play zones, dedicated family security lanes, and fitness spaces for travelers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Best friends sharing a pinky promise
Photo by Walter Randlehoff on Unsplash

People Divulge What Led To The End Of Their Friendship With Their Best Friend

When a really good friendship takes hold, it's hard to imagine that it could ever end.

But just like relationships, friendships, even the best ones, can end for an abundance of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cynthia Erivo
Fab TV

Fans Cry Foul After Interviewer Presses Cynthia Erivo About Being 'Tough' Despite Her Discomfort

As magical as our two-year Wicked era has been, it unfortunately has not been a totally perfect and beautiful journey.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) have toured extensively in the past two years to promote the film duology. While most of the conversations have been productive, there have unfortunately been remarks made by viewers and interviewers that have been nothing short of sexist, homophobic, and racist.

Keep ReadingShow less