GOP West Virginia Governor's Press Conference Goes Viral For Hilariously Awkward Typo On Sign

MAGA Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey decided to hold a press conference at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, to ask voters to support state income tax cuts.
But his message was derailed by a detail no one on the governor's team, including the man himself, noticed.
The online public noticed right away, however, and an unfortunate typo on a sign on the front of Morrisey's podium went viral.
You can see Morrisey and the sign here:
In case you missed it, here's a close-up.
That is not how Virginia is spelled, West or not.
And according to the X user who shared the photo, it was just one of several recent typos:
People found the typo inexcusable.
Some noted Morrisey's roots as a possible reason for him not catching the typo.
For his part, Morrisey at least acknowledged the error after it was brought to his attention, calling it "awful":
Born in Brooklyn in New York City, New York, Morrisey grew up in Edison, New Jersey. He moved to West Virginia in 2006 to work in Washington, D.C,. as a lawyer and lobbyist.
In 2012, Morrisey ran for Attorney General of West Virginia after previously unsuccessfully running for office in New Jersey. Morrisey served as the West Virginia AG from 2013 until 2025, when he was inaugurated as the state's governor.
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst for the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy (WVCBP) noted the governor moved $117.4 million from Medicaid and Managed Care Organizations to cover his tax cuts.
The organization stated:
"State lawmakers have a responsibility to begin to grapple now with upcoming budget needs, particularly as the Morrisey Administration tries to strong arm them into more tax cuts that mostly benefit the state’s wealthiest households."
In other words, business as usual for the GOP.