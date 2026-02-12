Skip to content

The Creepiest Displays Of Intelligence People Ever Witnessed In Real Life

GOP West Virginia Governor's Press Conference Goes Viral For Hilariously Awkward Typo On Sign

Patrick Morrisey
@ameliaknisely/X

Republican West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey spoke to residents at a mall on Tuesday about his proposed income tax cuts—but all the internet could focus on was a major typo in his sign.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 12, 2026
MAGA Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey decided to hold a press conference at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, to ask voters to support state income tax cuts.

But his message was derailed by a detail no one on the governor's team, including the man himself, noticed.

The online public noticed right away, however, and an unfortunate typo on a sign on the front of Morrisey's podium went viral.

You can see Morrisey and the sign here:

In case you missed it, here's a close-up.

@ameliaknisely/X

That is not how Virginia is spelled, West or not.

And according to the X user who shared the photo, it was just one of several recent typos:

People found the typo inexcusable.

WDTV 5 News/Facebook


r/WestVirginia/Reddit



WDTV 5 News/Facebook


r/WestVirginia/Reddit


r/WestVirginia/Reddit



WDTV 5 News/Facebook


r/WestVirginia/Reddit



Some noted Morrisey's roots as a possible reason for him not catching the typo.

r/WestVirginia/Reddit


WDTV 5 News/Facebook


WDTV 5 News/Facebook

For his part, Morrisey at least acknowledged the error after it was brought to his attention, calling it "awful":

Born in Brooklyn in New York City, New York, Morrisey grew up in Edison, New Jersey. He moved to West Virginia in 2006 to work in Washington, D.C,. as a lawyer and lobbyist.

In 2012, Morrisey ran for Attorney General of West Virginia after previously unsuccessfully running for office in New Jersey. Morrisey served as the West Virginia AG from 2013 until 2025, when he was inaugurated as the state's governor.

Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst for the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy (WVCBP) noted the governor moved $117.4 million from Medicaid and Managed Care Organizations to cover his tax cuts.

The organization stated:

"State lawmakers have a responsibility to begin to grapple now with upcoming budget needs, particularly as the Morrisey Administration tries to strong arm them into more tax cuts that mostly benefit the state’s wealthiest households."

In other words, business as usual for the GOP.

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Political News

Fox News Host Gives Jesse Watters Blunt Reality Check After Stranger Called Him A 'Fascist'

Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Political News

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

JD Vance
Political News

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

