Skip to content

NBC Apologizes After Commentators Repeatedly Misgendered Trans Winter Olympic Skier

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

JD Vance
Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance chastised U.S. Olympians who've expressed their conflicted emotions over representing the United States while disagreeing with the Trump administration's policies.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

As several Olympians have made headlines in the past week for statements critical of the Trump administration's policies, particularly amid the ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown, JD Vance criticized those Olympians who, as he put it, "pop off about politics."

For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

Similarly, Richard Ruohonen, a curler from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota—just north of Minneapolis, where protests against ICE have continued for weeks—drew from his decades of legal experience, saying, "what's happening in Minnesota is wrong" while stressing the value of freedom of speech and of the press.

When asked about criticism from Olympic athletes, Vance had this to say:

"Yes, you're going to have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics. I think that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to bring the country together and when you're representing the country you're representing Democrats and Republicans."
"You're there to play a sport and represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You're not there to pop off about politics. When Olympic athletes enter the political arena they should accept some pushback."
"But most Olympic athletes are doing a great job, are certainly enjoying the support of the entire country, and I think recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States but is to play your support and represent your country well."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Vance's words about unifying the country ring hollow when you consider he has refused to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti—the ICU nurse killed by ICE agents last month—after sharing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post claiming Pretti was an "assassin."

He also previously referred to Renee Nicole Good, who was killed just weeks before Pretti, as a "deranged leftist" and later took to X to shift blame away from federal agents and toward local authorities and protesters.

Vance also clearly doesn't hold Trump to the same standard he expects of Olympians—and has advised Democrats to "tone down the rhetoric."

People were not buying his schtick.

Vance himself was booed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Boos could be heard when he and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, appeared on a giant screen waving U.S. flags; the news appeared to surprise Trump, who claimed—wrongly—that Vance "doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Both men might want to look in the mirror before "popping off" on politics themselves.

Latest News

Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Political News

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

Rich Ruohonen
Political News

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

More from News/political-news

Matthew Modine attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

The fallout from Stranger Things' fifth and final season continues, as fans, critics, and now former cast members share their thoughts on how the story wrapped. Joining in season one, American actor Matthew Modine portrayed Dr. Martin Brenner, aka “Papa,” to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

Dr. Brenner was a shadowy government scientist tied to the U.S. Department of Energy and deeply involved in the events unfolding in Hawkins, including the disappearance of Will Byers. Initially positioned as the series’ primary antagonist, Brenner loomed large over Eleven’s traumatic upbringing and the origins of her powers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maxim Naumov
Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

U.S. Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Crash Has Internet In Tears With Emotional Olympic Debut

Fans of Olympic figure skating, the moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Maxim Naumov's Olympic debut.

Naumov grew up on the ice at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, where both of his parents coached after their time together in the Olympics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Todd Lyons and LaMonica McIver
@Acyn/X

Democratic Rep. Goes Viral After Bluntly Asking ICE Director If He Thinks He's Going To Hell

New Jersey Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver went viral after questioning acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Todd Lyons before a meeting of the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday and asking him if he thinks he's going to hell as ICE continues to face national outrage amid the ongoing immigration crackdown.

Alongside the heads of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lyons was among the three top immigration officials who testified in a hearing called in the wake of the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alyssa Liu with her gold medal before and after it broke
Andy Cheung/Getty Images; @frigouscigous/TikTok

Olympians Are Speaking Out After Their Medals Keep Breaking—And It's A Big Yikes

Olympians might have the incredible honor of representing their countries in the Summer and Winter Games, and they might even receive an impressive amount of gear from a wide variety of luxury brands, but there's one very important thing they all deserve.

If they win a medal, their medal should be able to be worn on their Olympic lanyard without breaking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response after President Donald Trump whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance for being in Spanish.

The rapper delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month—and Trump couldn't help but complain about the performance.

Keep ReadingShow less