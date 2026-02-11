Skip to content

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Megyn Kelly Claims 'Football Is Ours!' In Epic Tantrum Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Screenshot of Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly
Piers Morgan Uncensored

During an interview with Piers Morgan, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly threw a bonkers tantrum over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Far-right pundit Megyn Kelly had people shaking their heads after she threw a bonkers tantrum over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance, declaring that "football is ours!" and that the Puerto Rican rapper performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

While Kelly acknowledged that Bad Bunny is American—Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917 and can move freely between the island and the mainland—she nonetheless complained that the halftime show was supposed to be "a unifying event for the country."

She said the following while speaking to Piers Morgan on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored:

"I'm sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America. “Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish.”
"This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country. We don’t need a Black national anthem. We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non-English performer. And we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our primetime entertainment.”

When the British Morgan pointed out that the U.S. does not have an official language, Kelly replied:

"This attitude is why you in Great Britain have lost your culture. You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over and now it’s gone. We’re not allowing that here. Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim, it’s not happening in the United States of America."
"That’s why President Trump was elected. And whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event.”
“Football, that kind of football is ours! They call it American football. And the halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie."
"There should be a meatloaf. Maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer. That’s what the Super Bowl should be.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Kelly was swiftly criticized for her racist rant.


Add this to the list of Kelly's latest offensive and ill-informed takes, such as her recent claim that ongoing protests in Minneapolis are the brainchild of "organized agitators," her support for the Trump administration's killings of individuals aboard alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, and her decision to downplay the pedophilia of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Someone might want to cut her mic.

Latest News

Screenshots of Todd Lyons and LaMonica McIver
Political News

Democratic Rep. Goes Viral After Bluntly Asking ICE Director If He Thinks He's Going To Hell

Alyssa Liu with her gold medal before and after it broke
Trending

Olympians Are Speaking Out After Their Medals Keep Breaking—And It's A Big Yikes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Political News

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Sturla Holm Laegreid
Trending

Olympic Biathlon Medalist Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend In Bizarre Interview

More from News/political-news

Chappell Roan
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Chappell Roan Announces She's Leaving Talent Agency After CEO Is Named In Epstein Files

The United States Justice Department recently released risqué emails exchanged between a then-married Casey Wasserman and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and others sent to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails were contained in the files compiled during the investigation and indictment of both Maxwell and Epstein, her co-conspirator, registered sex offender and longtime friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F Kennedy Jr.
C-SPAN

RFK Jr. Ripped After Giving Exteremely Telling Explanation For Why It's A 'Joy' To Work For Trump

Throughout his life, people who worked for or with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump got burned. Employees and contractors never got paid. Loyalty was repaid by being thrown under the bus to save his own skin.

The pattern continued into his public life. Members of Trump's first presidential administration were sacrificed and vilified to cover for Trump's failures and incompetence.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

JB Pritzker Trolls Trump Hard By Hilariously Redacting White House Memo Urging Republicans Not To Panic

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker trolled President Donald Trump after the White House sent a memo to Republicans urging them not to panic ahead of the release of official economic data, which critics have accused officials of delaying to obscure the scope of the country''s economic downturn.

Layoffs surged in January, climbing to 108,435—the highest monthly total since 2009 and an increase of roughly 118 percent compared with the same time last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Red and white cake that says, 'I am divorcing you' in frosting
Photo by Charlota Blunarova on Unsplash

People Describe The Fastest Divorces They've Ever Seen

"Happily Ever After" is a beautiful sentiment, but it's not the destiny for every couple.

In fact, some couples break up so quickly after getting married that some people wonder whether the happy couple married for love... or for a party.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @glammy1217's TikTok video
@glammy1217/TikTok

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?

That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.

Keep ReadingShow less