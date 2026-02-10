Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?
That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.
Janet Marie spoke sincerely:
"There's only one cream cheese you gotta have with your bagel: Temptee."
"Right? It's so fluffy. Nothing has a better taste."
"This is the best one. That's what you gotta get."
You can watch the video below:
Some people loved Janet Marie's kind demeanor and sincerity, and they trusted her recommendation for Temptee cream cheese immediately.
But despite her sincere and kind review, most fellow TikTokers were not focused on what she had to say.
Instead, they were focused on her hair.
While showing the small, circular, and bright pink and white container, Janet Marie was wearing a light creamy orange shirt, and her red-brown hair was blown out into a tall, wide, and lovely voluminous bob.
In response to all of the enthusiastic feedback, Janet Marie promised that if she reached 5,000 followers, she would share her hair tutorial.
Much to her amusement, she quickly surpassed that mark and is at over 63,000 followers now.
Her hair was surprisingly simple, with one product for the ends of her hair, one product for her roots, hairspray, and the Lange hair styling tool.
You can watch her hair tutorial here:
Fellow TikTokers were impressed with Janet Marie's simple but effective tutorial.
This is just proof that some of the best recommendations are hiding in the most unexpected places.
Not only did Janet Marie share a cream cheese recommendation that she felt beat all of the coffee shops and restaurants, but she also showed that it only takes a few affordable products, rather than $200 and 12 steps, to look fabulous.