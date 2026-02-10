Skip to content

TikToker Stunned After Her Attempt At Keeping Her Pipes From Freezing Completely Backfires

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Screenshots from @glammy1217's TikTok video
@glammy1217/TikTok

TikToker Janet Marie gave a glowing review of some Temptee brand cream cheese—but all anyone could focus on was her hair.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?

That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.

Janet Marie spoke sincerely:

"There's only one cream cheese you gotta have with your bagel: Temptee."
"Right? It's so fluffy. Nothing has a better taste."
"This is the best one. That's what you gotta get."

You can watch the video below:

@glammy1217

#temptee #bagels

Some people loved Janet Marie's kind demeanor and sincerity, and they trusted her recommendation for Temptee cream cheese immediately.

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

But despite her sincere and kind review, most fellow TikTokers were not focused on what she had to say.

Instead, they were focused on her hair.

While showing the small, circular, and bright pink and white container, Janet Marie was wearing a light creamy orange shirt, and her red-brown hair was blown out into a tall, wide, and lovely voluminous bob.

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

In response to all of the enthusiastic feedback, Janet Marie promised that if she reached 5,000 followers, she would share her hair tutorial.

Much to her amusement, she quickly surpassed that mark and is at over 63,000 followers now.

@glammy1217

#temptee #bagels #bighair

Her hair was surprisingly simple, with one product for the ends of her hair, one product for her roots, hairspray, and the Lange hair styling tool.

You can watch her hair tutorial here:

@glammy1217

#lange #ion #tjmaxx #bighair #sallybeauty

Fellow TikTokers were impressed with Janet Marie's simple but effective tutorial.

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

@glammy1217/TikTok

This is just proof that some of the best recommendations are hiding in the most unexpected places.

Not only did Janet Marie share a cream cheese recommendation that she felt beat all of the coffee shops and restaurants, but she also showed that it only takes a few affordable products, rather than $200 and 12 steps, to look fabulous.

US' Lindsey Vonn reacts during an official training for the women's downhill event.
Lindsey Vonn Shares Emotional And Candid Post To Fans Following Her Devastating Crash

Steve-O
'Jackass' Star Steve-O Apologizes After His 'Sarcastic' Comments About Immigrants Spark Heated Backlash

Maddie Schizas
Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

Andy Ogles; Bad Bunny
MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Depicted 'Gay Pornography'

