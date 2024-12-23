Stanley Tucci Shares A Throwback Photo Of Himself With A Full Head Of Hair—And Fans Are Swooning

Character actor Stanley Tucci is undeniably one of the most talented and handsome gentlemen in Hollywood.
The 64-year-old , who is a six-time Primetime Emmy award winner as well as an Academy Award and Tony Award nominee, also possesses an affable persona and charming wit that makes him approachable.
Just look at that winning smile!
But if you saw him back in the day early in his acting career, you would think he was smokin' hot.
There, I said it.
Luckily, he gave us a glimpse of what he looked like, circa 1982 when he was roughly 22, to prove it.
He shared a throwback photo of him in a white tank top with a full head of hair and mustache.
Accompanying the photo was a caption in which he pined for the days when the youth flourished without all the technological trappings of today.
"I really wish I could convey to young people just how awesome it was to be a kid in the 80s and 90s, before cellphones and internet and social media exploded," Tucci wrote, adding:
"This was taken 42 years ago."
@TucciStanley_/X
It's not surprising that Tucci was even more of a hottie in his younger years when he had a full head of hair.
After all, the thespian did work as a model, notably appearing in a commercial for Levi's 501 jeans.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The internet did a double take.
Others agreed with Tucci about his musings of a more innocent time.
It sure was a different time.
And while we can rely on filters and instant gratification to show off how good we're looking on social media today, there's something about that retro quality in Polaroids and developed photographs that draw us in.
Especially when that image is of 22-year-old Stanley Tucci rocking the hair and the 'stache.
Thanks for sharing that with us, Stanley!