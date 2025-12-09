Fans Cry Foul After Interviewer Presses Cynthia Erivo About Being 'Tough' Despite Her Discomfort

And somehow, losing a best friend can even hurt more than losing a romantic partner.

Redditor UniqueEnvironment798 asked:

"Why did your friendship with your best friend come to an end?"





The Timing

"We just stopped trying at the same time. No fight, no drama, just silence."

- Mohammad_Nasin

"Same, sort of. I got tired of being the only one to reach out."

- Ok-Door-3664

"Years ago, I had said to myself, 'You know what? If they care enough, they will reach out on their own.'"

"It’s been almost ten years, and not a peep. Those were people I had known since Kindergarten, and I finally said f**k it in my 20s."

- B4K5c7N

One-Sided Conversations

"I realized she never put effort into learning about my life. She'd want to spend time together, but never asked me about me. It was always about her. I know she cared, but the lack of interest made me feel like an accessory instead of a friend."

- Rahx3

"I have one of these. She talks and talks about her problems and everything, then does a courtesy 'how have you been?' and immediately has her face in her phone as soon as I speak. I give up with it."

- ChoiceRevolution9308

Borrowed Money

"Because the f**ker borrowed a lot of money from me and never paid it back."

- Dazzling-Leader7476

"I had a former friend borrow $50 from me. That week, she was supposed to pay me back, and when I asked her, she never responded. She ignored my texts and would post on social media, and I kept asking her, and she refused to respond."

"I let it go but I was still angry and cut her out. Then one day she came up on my Facebook, and so I messaged her and told her I was 'still waiting on my $50,' and she proceeded to block me."

"F**k you, Esther."

- NDeceptikonn

Keeping Enemies Closer

"A girl who was my best friend for six years started becoming friends with three bullies. They harassed me every single day for about two and a half years until finally things quieted down."

"She tried to talk to me for the first time in three and a half years the other day, and I was quite literally disgusted after all the stuff they did to me that she even had the balls to approach me."

- ruger148

Framed

"His wife tried to f**k me. I turned her down, so she ran to him and told her that I tried to f**k her, I guess in anticipation of me ratting her out."

"My best friend believed her, and s**t got really nasty."

"He eventually learned the truth and tried to patch things up with me, but there was too much bad blood at that stage."

- Totallycasual

"How did he learn the truth?"

- espresom

"When she tried to f**k someone else instead."

- Totallycasual

"Happened to me in college with my best friend’s boyfriend. She didn’t believe me at first, and then it clicked a few weeks later, but I couldn’t let it go mentally that she didn’t believe me."

- SketchAinsworth

Boyfriend First

"She got a boyfriend and stopped talking to me for months. When we both tried talking again, it didn’t feel the same. It felt forced. We didn’t talk much afterwards."

"After a year, I tried reaching out, but it seems she blocked me on everything."

- Rare_ChocolateTea

"But why the need to block?"

- Material_Extension72

"I wish I knew. Tried on the socials and found nothing was ever getting through. I do remember leaving the last call on good terms, too. I hope she's fine."

- Rare_ChocolateTea

Solo-Trekking For Real

"She ditched me the day we were scheduled to go on an international trip we’d been planning for two years."

"I went alone and had an absolutely amazing time, other than the loneliness."

"It's been two years, and we have not spoken since. Best friend of 20 years."

"I have not been able to trust anyone else in the same way since then and have made efforts to make new friends, but a longtime friend is different. I’m not sure I’ll ever have that again."

- bonniebirdsong

"I feel you. Best friend of 15 years. The last five of them, we were working on a big creative project together with the hopes of making it big. One day, he blocks me. The next, he deletes all of our project files. Hundreds of files with no way for me to recover them."

"It's been over two years since this went down. I lost not only who I believed was my brother from another mother, but five years' worth of creative work. I'm in therapy and on antidepressants. Still hurts like h**l, but I'm still here."

- smilingmercenary23

Not A Good Friend

"She was growing into a person I didn't like, but I stayed friends with because we had 17 years of history together."

"When I met my husband, I 100% knew he was the one and told her I was head over heels in love, but when she met him, she told me, 'He seems more my type than yours. He's too attractive for you.' OK, b***h, whatever."

"Then one day, she and I were out in an area with poor cell service, and I used her phone to call my man and let him know when I'd be home. She secretly saved his number."

"He started telling me, 'Nicole isn't a good friend,' and he would tell me he didn't want to be around her. Then one day he sat me down and told me the reason was because she was trying to hook up with him. He showed me the texts where she was begging him to cheat on me, telling him I'd never have to know, asking him how he could stay faithful to someone so ugly (me) when she was so much better looking, and she sent pics of her tits."

"I ended the friendship with her immediately."

"Our circle of friends was divided on the issue. I refused to socialize with her, so if they invited me to anything, I'd ask if Nicole was going and politely decline if she was."

"They told me, 'Yeah, she f**ked up, but you're choosing some guy over a 17-year friendship, and it's putting people in an uncomfortable spot having to choose who to invite to things."

"I replied, 'Well, I don't want to make anyone uncomfortable, so I'll make it easy on you: y'all can have her. Don't bother inviting me to anything again,' and I never spoke to ANY of them again."

"That was 22 years ago, and I stand by my decision. When my husband died, a couple of them reached out. I did not reply."

- MacsCheezyRaps

Fake Storage

"She offered to store some of my things (so I didn't have to pay for storage) and then sold them online."

"Some were irreplaceable, like custom-made furniture my late father had made with fancy live edges and whatnot."

"She and her husband had a large house with plenty of space and made good money. I've never gotten an attempt at an explanation or apology."

- Wishilikedhugs

Not A Party Planner

"I felt I was always the one proposing stuff, trying to plan for us to meet, making the effort, so I just told myself I would wait for them to call first… It’s been four months since we last spoke…"

- TheShadyRoomie

"I did this with all my friends. Now I have no friends. Showed me who they really were. This was sometime last year."

"Luckily, I'm an introvert and still have some good gaming buddies, but d**n, it hurt."

- PeachFreedom

The Negative, Energy-Draining Friend

"I had a friend since first grade. We got real close in high school. In college, he moved away to some fancy college in Switzerland. He was always a bit rude and abrasive, but whatever happened there, he came back 10x worse. Extremely status-obsessed. But also, he came back with a huge contempt for poor people."

"His parents gave him a bit of money and a place to stay. He used to say stupid things that I can't imagine he actually believed, like, 'I had no idea why people had mortgages, why don't they just buy their houses in cash?' and stuff like that."

"He HATED poor people. He had a huge disdain for people in debt. He used to say some real psychopathic s**t, like, 'Oh, I'm gonna start a business and only hire people in debt, so I can treat them like s**t, and they can't afford to quit.'"

"I tried very hard to turn him around and cut that s**t out, but it never worked. I graduated college and got a job in my field, and he kept pressing me to know how much money I made (it wasn't a lot). I kept deflecting the question until one day I finally caved in. I could tell he enjoyed that I was working for such little money."

"I was also working the graveyard shift, so I was TIRED all the time. So one day, before work, I met him for a coffee in the evening. He could tell I looked exhausted, and was insulting me indirectly (thinking he was being sly), and just said that people who got out of bed for anything less than six figures were stupid."

"I had enough. I said I was going to leave, and that's it. I walked to my car, and by the time I had the key in the ignition, I said, 'This friendship is over,' and never looked back."

"He texted me to get coffee, etc., but I kept ignoring him. I realized hanging out with him, he was just going to bring me way down."

"After I stopped being friends with him, my life got SO MUCH better."

- lazarus870

There When You Need Them

"My dad died. My friends asked me to hang out. I told them I'd come hang but I just wanted a quiet, chill evening playing video games or watching a movie."

"They promised that's what we'd do. Within an hour, it was a packed house party, and they forgot about me."

"I just stood up and left, and none of them realized until the next day. That told me a lot about who they were and what they felt about me."

- Responsible-Onion860

The Truth Hurts

"I was an a**hole."

- espresom

"I applaud you for accepting the blame where blame is due. That takes character."

- Zholeb

"Same. I learned my lesson, but some things can't be patched up."

- Glad-Yogurtcloset185

The Last Resort

"The final straw? It was her birthday, and she invited me to go into the city to spend over $100 (back when it was a lot of money) to make a cake at some popular bakery."

"She had ghosted me for years prior to this, and we had reunited maybe only a few months earlier. She made it clear she had asked 'all her other friends,' and they declined already, so I was her last resort."

"Like GIRL, you don't have to rub in how unimportant I am to you and how ready you are to use me."

- Scared-Currency288

"$100 is still a lot of money. Especially for a cake."

- Cinnamon2017

"You're only making me madder. Here's the thing, we both would end up with one cake each. What the h**l am I going to do with a whole cake on not my birthday?!"

"By the way, I would have had to transport it home on a three-hour train ride."

- Scared-Currency288

"My sister used to do this to me. 'My boyfriend is out of town, and all my friends are busy, wanna hang out?'"

"Well, since you put it THAT WAY and I know I’m your last resort…. NO."

"She also invited me once to do a glass-blowing class with her. I showed up, and she told me she had already done the class before and didn’t want to pay twice, so she wasn’t participating…. So I had to do the class by myself."

- aeluon

Growing Apart

"We as people grow into new versions of ourselves daily sometimes. Me and him grew into incompatible versions of ourselves over time. The time we had was priceless entertainment but it was time to wish him well."

- ealoft

"A lot happened between me and my former best friend but ultimately I feel the same as this. We just grew into different people and didn’t align any longer."

- soundstragic





Sometimes people just drift apart, but sometimes people do really crappy things that earn them a spot in the hot seat before exiting our lives forever. We can hold on to the fond memories, move on, and make new, fun memories with people who love and appreciate us in the present instead.