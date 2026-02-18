Skip to content

RFK Jr. Posts Bonkers Video Working Out Shirtless In Jeans With Kid Rock—And The Internet Can't

Woody Harrelson Says What We're All Thinking About 'Son Of A B*tch' Trump In Resurfaced Red Carpet Interview

Screenshot of Woody Harrelson; Donald Trump
@implausibleblog/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Back in 2016, actor Woody Harrelson spoke about Donald Trump to the Associated Press on the red carpet for the premiere of his film LBJ, and his words still hold up.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 18, 2026
Actor Woody Harrelson referred to President Donald Trump as a "son of a b*tch" during the first Trump administration, and those remarks have resurfaced as Trump faces more and more criticism from high-profile figures amid the nationwide immigration crackdown and human rights abuses committed by ICE.

Harrelson is a self-described anarchist who previously backed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's independent bid for the presidency. But he isn't necessarily a fan of Trump's, as evidenced by prior remarks he made that resurfaced on Reddit.

Harrelson starred as former President Lyndon B. Johnson in the 2016 biopic LBJ. The film wasn't particularly well-received despite a stacked cast of prominent character actors. But it nonetheless sparked conversation at a time when Americans were coming to grips with all the ways the powers of the presidency were being actively tested during Trump's first round in office.

At the time, Harrelson told Associated Press reporters that the country was "going backwards":

"We have a guy running this country who has unearthed a lot of bigotry and a lot of racism and it seems more virulent than ever. It's strange, it seems like we're going backwards."
"I wish there were a way to get rid of that son of a b*tch and get in a great president, you know, but it doesn't seem like that's going to happen and I don't know how long he's going to continue to foment hatred."

You can hear what Harrelson said in the video below.

Those words resonate today, ten years after he first said them.

Harrelson would later tell Esquire that he met Trump at a dinner in 2002 and determined Trump's narcissism is "beyond anything" he's personally witnessed in Hollywood.

Harrelson said Trump dominated the entire conversation to such a point that Harrelson decided to step out and smoke a joint on the terrace before heading back to more of Trump's word salad. Harrelson said Trump's behavior "blew my mind."

