ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Religion and education have been separated for a long time, and religion is similarly separated in the medical field.

But a sense of spirituality has at least been alluded to in the medical field, especially for patients who either go through a traumatic experience or who are on their deathbed—and TikToker @kirstierobbb believes it's time to talk about it.

According to the TikToker, there are certain commonalities between patients who pass away that simply cannot be ignored, and it's important that we learn from them and live life to the fullest.

The TikToker reflects:

"Every person who passes away says the same thing."

"They say, 'Can you please tell my family I love them? 'Or, 'I don't feel good. I know I'm gonna die.'"

"I know I'm not alone in seeing this in the healthcare field. People know when they're going to die."

"Their vitals might be stable... Yet in every single circumstance, no matter what brought them in initially, they always die. Always."

"The minute that inner shift happens, where the spirit is crying out and telling the person, you have one more chance, this is your last opportunity, they always die."

"Stop playing around with y'all's lives. You are connected to something deeper than we're told. Life is not meant to be an endless pursuit of things. Life is meant to be explored."

Some agreed with TikToker @kirstierobbb that there are more important things to worry about in the world.

Others shared experiences that confirmed what TikToker @kirstierobbb was talking about in her video.

Whether we choose to believe in spirituality, a higher power, or anything else, we should all be able to agree that we are only here for a certain amount of time.

We should spend as much of that time as we can with the people we love, doing the things that we love, and exploring new places. We might need to pay the bills and cover the rent each month, but it's important that we get out and experience life, too.