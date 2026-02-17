Skip to content

U.S. Figure Skater Amber Glenn Had The Best Response After Getting Surprise Video Message From Madonna

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
@kirstierobbb/TikTok

ICU nurse and TikToker @kirstierobbb shared her insight into the common thing she witnesses with her patients right before they pass away.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Religion and education have been separated for a long time, and religion is similarly separated in the medical field.

But a sense of spirituality has at least been alluded to in the medical field, especially for patients who either go through a traumatic experience or who are on their deathbed—and TikToker @kirstierobbb believes it's time to talk about it.

According to the TikToker, there are certain commonalities between patients who pass away that simply cannot be ignored, and it's important that we learn from them and live life to the fullest.

The TikToker reflects:

"Every person who passes away says the same thing."
"They say, 'Can you please tell my family I love them? 'Or, 'I don't feel good. I know I'm gonna die.'"
"I know I'm not alone in seeing this in the healthcare field. People know when they're going to die."
"Their vitals might be stable... Yet in every single circumstance, no matter what brought them in initially, they always die. Always."
"The minute that inner shift happens, where the spirit is crying out and telling the person, you have one more chance, this is your last opportunity, they always die."
"Stop playing around with y'all's lives. You are connected to something deeper than we're told. Life is not meant to be an endless pursuit of things. Life is meant to be explored."

You can watch the TikTok video here:

@kirstierobbb

those who are meant to see this will see it.

Some agreed with TikToker @kirstierobbb that there are more important things to worry about in the world.

Others shared experiences that confirmed what TikToker @kirstierobbb was talking about in her video.

Whether we choose to believe in spirituality, a higher power, or anything else, we should all be able to agree that we are only here for a certain amount of time.

We should spend as much of that time as we can with the people we love, doing the things that we love, and exploring new places. We might need to pay the bills and cover the rent each month, but it's important that we get out and experience life, too.

