'Wall Street Journal' Ripped After Saying Millennials And Gen Zers Are 'Splurging' On 'Rotisserie Chickens' Instead Of Buying Homes

It's sadly all too common for older generations to look down on millennials and criticize their constant complaining about how "hard" life is and how they can't afford to be homeowners.

That criticism almost always ignores factors like the rising cost of housing, increasingly low salaries, and a continuous housing shortage.

Australian real-estate mogul Tim Gurner made headlines a decade or so ago when he claimed millennials couldn't afford to purchase a home due to their obsessions with avocado toast.

Now The Wall Street Journal also seems to be blaming millennials' lack of home ownership on their obsession with food.

Only they seemed to have a more carnivorous opinion.

A recently published article highlighted the growth of luxury grocery stores, something they suggested millennials have a near obsession with.

However, when promoting the article on their X (formerly Twitter) page, The Wall Street Journal instead made it seem as if the bulk of the poor financial decision making by Millennials was due to their constant need to buy rotisserie chickens:

The post, which linked to the article (behind a pay wall), included a caption suggesting millennials and Gen-Zers were having difficulty sorting out their priorities based on their choices when grocery shopping:

"Gen Zers and millennials are swimming in student debt and may never own homes, but they’re splurging on gut-healthy juices and rotisserie chickens."

The article goes on to say that despite New York City being in the midst of an "affordability crisis," young people keep the aisles at luxury food stores full, seemingly in an effort to gain more social media followers:

"New York City as a whole is in the midst of an affordability crisis, one that helped elect Mayor Zohran Mamdani, yet a new crop of luxury prepared-food purveyors is drawing massive crowds in Manhattan and driving social-media discourse."

"Influencers fill aisles in search of trendy nut butters and overpriced salads."

"The stores are packed on weekends with teens who inhale frozen yogurt."

As one might expect, the post received some very passionate reactions on X.

Countless people wasted no time in sharing their disbelief and confusion, with many pointing out that people choose to buy rotisserie chickens because of how inexpensive they are, and others pointing out the irony that people had to pay simply to read the article The Wall Street Journal was promoting:























































Interestingly, one thing never mentioned in the article is the average price of a rotisserie chicken, which is almost always under $10, usually selling for as little as $4.99 at Costco.

Instead, The Wall Street Journal merely mentions luxury grocery stores selling "$15 chicken nuggets," but never the price of chicken in any other form, including rotisserie.

One can only wonder where the fact checkers at The Wall Street Journal do their grocery shopping.

Or, for that matter, if they can afford to buy a home, based on the generally low wages most people make in print journalism...