Skip to content

Cardi B Claps Back Hard At Homeland Security After They Mock Her For Threatening To 'Jump' ICE At Her Concert

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Wall Street Journal' Ripped After Saying Millennials And Gen Zers Are 'Splurging' On 'Rotisserie Chickens' Instead Of Buying Homes

A line of rotisserie chickens with a reaction from X overlayed on top.
UCG / Contributor/Getty Images

An article in the Wall Street Journal has people rolling their eyes after claiming debt-ridden Gen Zers and Millennials are "splurging" on luxury groceries like "rotisserie chickens" instead of saving up to buy homes.

John Curtis
By John CurtisFeb 17, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

It's sadly all too common for older generations to look down on millennials and criticize their constant complaining about how "hard" life is and how they can't afford to be homeowners.

That criticism almost always ignores factors like the rising cost of housing, increasingly low salaries, and a continuous housing shortage.

Australian real-estate mogul Tim Gurner made headlines a decade or so ago when he claimed millennials couldn't afford to purchase a home due to their obsessions with avocado toast.

Now The Wall Street Journal also seems to be blaming millennials' lack of home ownership on their obsession with food.

Only they seemed to have a more carnivorous opinion.

A recently published article highlighted the growth of luxury grocery stores, something they suggested millennials have a near obsession with.

However, when promoting the article on their X (formerly Twitter) page, The Wall Street Journal instead made it seem as if the bulk of the poor financial decision making by Millennials was due to their constant need to buy rotisserie chickens:

The post, which linked to the article (behind a pay wall), included a caption suggesting millennials and Gen-Zers were having difficulty sorting out their priorities based on their choices when grocery shopping:

"Gen Zers and millennials are swimming in student debt and may never own homes, but they’re splurging on gut-healthy juices and rotisserie chickens."

The article goes on to say that despite New York City being in the midst of an "affordability crisis," young people keep the aisles at luxury food stores full, seemingly in an effort to gain more social media followers:

"New York City as a whole is in the midst of an affordability crisis, one that helped elect Mayor Zohran Mamdani, yet a new crop of luxury prepared-food purveyors is drawing massive crowds in Manhattan and driving social-media discourse."
"Influencers fill aisles in search of trendy nut butters and overpriced salads."
"The stores are packed on weekends with teens who inhale frozen yogurt."

As one might expect, the post received some very passionate reactions on X.

Countless people wasted no time in sharing their disbelief and confusion, with many pointing out that people choose to buy rotisserie chickens because of how inexpensive they are, and others pointing out the irony that people had to pay simply to read the article The Wall Street Journal was promoting:














Interestingly, one thing never mentioned in the article is the average price of a rotisserie chicken, which is almost always under $10, usually selling for as little as $4.99 at Costco.

Instead, The Wall Street Journal merely mentions luxury grocery stores selling "$15 chicken nuggets," but never the price of chicken in any other form, including rotisserie.

One can only wonder where the fact checkers at The Wall Street Journal do their grocery shopping.

Or, for that matter, if they can afford to buy a home, based on the generally low wages most people make in print journalism...

Latest News

James Van Der Beek
Celebrities

GoFundMe For James Van Der Beek's Family Sparks Debate About U.S. Healthcare After Amassing Over $1.5 Million

Amber Glenn
Trending

Olympic Figure Skater Amber Glenn Turns 'Woke' Insult On Its Head With Iconic Message To Critics

Jill Zarin (left) criticized Bad Bunny (right) after his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.
Celebrities

Former Reality Star Fired From New Show After Going On Racist Tirade About Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Donald Trump receiving "Undisputed Champion of Coal" award
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Getting Yet Another Meaningless Award To Placate His Fragile Ego

More from Trending

Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Vladyslav Heraskevych
Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images; Robert Michael/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Zelenksyy Slams Olympics For Disqualifying Ukrainian Athlete Over Helmet Honoring Athletes Killed In War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for insisting on wearing a helmet painted with the faces of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia since its 2022 invasion.

Yesterday, the IOC announced that Heraskevych would be barred from competing in that day’s skeleton events in Cortina, citing his refusal to abide by the IOC’s "guidelines on athlete expression." IOC President Kirsty Coventry personally weighed in on the ruling to sideline Heraskevych, saying she "felt it was really important to come and talk to him face-to-face."

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

RFK Jr. Leaves Internet Speechless With Bonkers Reason Why He's 'Not Scared Of A Germ'

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had people raising their eyebrows after he told podcaster Theo Von he is "not scared of a germ" because he "used to snort cocaine off toilet seats."

Kennedy, who lacks medical or scientific training, has argued that drug companies and regulatory agencies harm Americans’ health. He has even proposed that certain vaccines should be removed from the market and is well-known for sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, particularly those for measles and COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less
Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere at State Theatre in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

Fans Horrified After Margot Robbie Reveals Weight-Shaming 'Gift' She Once Got From Male Costar

Margot Robbie is reflecting on a moment from early in her career that still stings.

The Australian actor and producer appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk series on February 9, where she sat down with Charli XCX to discuss her career, romance films, and the worst gift she has ever received. What followed was a candid story about a male costar who handed her something that felt less like a present and more like a pointed message.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot from Redditor Bulgingpants' Reddit post
u/Bulgingpants/Reddit

Restaurant Sparks Heated Debate After Adding Mandatory 20% No-Tipping Fee To Diners' Checks

Tipping culture is an incredibly divisive topic, leading people to question if customers and restaurant guests should be made responsible for the livelihood of those who serve them their meals at these establishments.

Redditor Bulgingpants added fuel to the fire when they shared a receipt in the "End Tipping" subReddit from a restaurant called Burdell in Oakland, California, remarking:

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @hackedliving's TikTok video
@hackedliving/TikTok

Viral Video Of Delivery Robot Maneuvering Around Unhoused Man In Miami Is Honestly So Dystopian

Technology is here to make our lives more convenient and successful, but it has a chilling way of calling out problems that we're experiencing.

In a TikTok video recorded by TikToker @hackedliving, an delivery robot named "Akira" was seen rolling down a sidewalk in Miami, eyes blinking as it approached its destination.

Keep Reading Show less