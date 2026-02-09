Miss Piggy Was Asked If Anyone Besides Kermit Has 'Caught Her Eye'—And Her Answer Has Fans Cackling

The Muppet Show recently made a triumphant return to the airways on ABC and Disney+, resulting in the long-awaited television return of the world's favorite diva, Miss Piggy.

Ahead of the special's premiere, the iconic blonde paid a visit to the podcast Chicks in the Office, taking the time to speak with hosts Maria "Ria" Ciuffo and Francesca "Fran" Mariano.

- YouTube youtu.be

While co-host Ciuffo gave a warm welcome to "the beautiful, the stunning, the glamorous, Miss Piggy," the iconic puppet, clad in an orange boa, was quick to point out that Ciuffo neglected to label her as "talented," an omission that was quickly rectified.

The two hosts then made it clear what a special occasion it was to have the ever-in-demand star on their podcast, saying they were feeling "so honored," to which Miss Piggy aptly responded, "as you should."

When asked how she's "dealt with fame" over the course of her over fifty-year career, the revered Muppet said it ultimately stems from her remaining "humble and generous."

"I love all of my fans, but if you send me something to sign, and I like it, I will be keeping it."

"You've been warned."

When asked if life in the spotlight was hard, Miss Piggy confessed that the brightness and heat from the lights does tend to lead to heavy perspiration, going on to admit that perhaps her boa wasn't the wisest choice owing to the warm room.

She did quickly remind everyone that "we must suffer for beauty."

Of course, in addition to her comic timing, golden locks, and impeccable style, Miss Piggy is also known for having a rather mercurial personality, often resulting in some choice karate moves and her famous "hi-yah!"

When asked about this by her hosts, though, Miss Piggy didn't seem to know what they were talking about, threatening to "deck' whoever may have started those nasty rumors.

Miss Piggy's relationship with the OG Muppet, Kermit the Frog, ranks as one of Hollywood's most iconic (if occasionally fraught) love stories.

When asked if there has ever been anyone who caught her eye more than the world's favorite amphibian, Miss Piggy declared that Kermit was "the only frog for moi."

But apparently "frog" was the operative word, as Miss Piggy wasted no time in saying that "there have been a lot of MEN, though."

While Miss Piggy initially said that she and her hosts would have to go out sometime for her to disclose who these lucky men were, she eventually gave in, saying she would give a hint by saying one word: "Pitt."

Her hosts assumed that she was referring to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, but that wasn't quite what Miss Piggy was alluding to.

She explained:

"Am I talking about Brad?"

"Or am I talking about the entire cast of that hospital show?"

"That hospital show" of course refers to HBO's award-winning medical drama The Pitt, which, like most medical dramas, features a cast of some impossibly handsome doctors, led by Noah Wylie.

Miss Piggy's clever response had her hosts, as well as most of the internet, in stitches after the cheeky moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter).













One dedicated fan even put together an impressive mashup of Miss Piggy and perhaps The Pitt's most popular eye-candy, Noah Wylie, once again becoming a doctor of dreams after many years as Dr. Carter on ER.

Towards the end of the interview, Miss Piggy was asked if there was anyone who came to mind to play her in a biopic, which she answered without hesitation:

"Moi."

"If anyone's going to make a paycheck playing me, it's got to be me!"

"It's just too hard of a role."

"It would be impossible for anyone to play without Moi's talent."

"And even then, some day's it's a stretch for me!"

Despite this definitive declaration, the hosts nonetheless threw out one suggestion: Sabrina Carpenter.

While Miss Piggy seemed dubious, when Ciuffo declared Carpenter to be the "hottest blonde in the game right now," Miss Piggy had clearly had enough.

"I did not agree that she was the hottest blonde in the game."

"I mean maybe Parcheesi!"

After declaring "I'm done," Miss Piggy made an expectedly grand (and loud) exit from the studio, delivering her trademark "hi-yah!"

A Miss Piggy film is currently in development, with Academy Award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone producing, and possibly appearing in, and Tony-Award winner Cole Escola writing the screenplay.

It seems safe to say that Sabrina Carpenter shouldn't expect an on-screen reunion with Miss Piggy in this film, or any time soon...