MAGA Bots Come Out In Full Force After Melania's New Documentary Gets Abysmal Score On 'Rotten Tomatoes'

Nancy Mace Dragged After Damning Profile Reveals The Lengths She Went To Be 'Hottest Woman In Congress'

First Lady Melania Trump's new documentary was critically panned on its opening weekend, but MAGA bots have come out in full force with enough gushing reviews to give the film a near-perfect audience score on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Melania follows current First Lady Melania Trump in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration following the 2024 presidential election. The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by at least six women.

Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing. The film beat box office predictions to earn more than $7 million over the weekend but will need to generate much more box office to break even.

But that matters little: it has widely been viewed as a goodwill payment to President Donald Trump and his family as Amazon shores up its lucrative government contracts. Trump himself called allegations of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currying favor with the Trump administration "fake news."

Reviews have been terrible, with The Daily Beast referring to the film as "insipid propaganda that almost resists review" and The Guardian likening it to a "pure, endless hell" that “plays like a gilded trash remake” of The Zone of Interest, the Jonathan Glazer-directed Holocaust drama about Nazi Rudolf Höss.

And yet the film, which currently has a 6% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, has a 99% audience score by 5-star reviewers who "decided this would be the first movie they ever review on Rotten Tomatoes," per one eagle-eyed social media user.

Consider some of these reviews by accounts that popped up and have no review history... yet refer to the film as "very well done and interesting," "exceptionally well done—both educational and inspiring," and "a good movie about an exceedingly accomplished woman."

Wrote one "reviewer":

"It was great to see the behind the scenes the [sic] love, happiness and good-humored Presidential couple."

Screenshot of Rotten Tomatoes "reviews" of Melania Trump documentary @obamaatredrobin/X

People are not impressed.


The documentary has been a punchline from the beginning.

Last week, the documentary invited further scorn and ridicule after Regal Cinemas began selling "limited edition" Melania popcorn buckets for $12.99 at theaters screening the film. The novelty items have already surfaced on eBay, though it remains unclear how sellers obtained them.

Amazon's deal for the film also included the rights to a follow-up series about Mrs. Trump.

